The Best Headphone and Earbud Prime Day Deals

A bunch of AirPods are on sale. Also, there are some all-time low deals on headphones and earbuds by Sony, Bose and Beats as well.

By Tucker Bowe
wireless earbuds
Courtesy

Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

It turns out that Prime Day is a banner day for anybody in the market for wireless headphones and wireless earbuds. A bunch of AirPods are on sale (including Apple's high-end AirPods Pro). Sony and Bose's flagship wireless earbuds are on sale. And on the over-ear headphones front, there great deals on Apple's, Sony's, Bose's and Beats's offerings as well. Happy hunting.

Apple AirPods Pro
SHOP AT AMAZON

$249 $170 ($79 OFF)

Apple's high-end wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation are cheaper than ever for Prime Day.

Jaybird Vista 2
$150 AT JAYBIRDSPORT.COM

$150 $100 ($50 OFF)

The Jaybird Vista 2 are some of the most rugged wireless earbuds you can buy and great for workouts. The have active noise-cancellation and support wireless charging.

Sony WF-1000XM4
Courtesy
SHOP AT AMAZON

$280 $198 ($82 OFF)

Released mid-2021, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are arguably the best and most powerful noise-canceling wireless earbuds you can buy. Available in white or black.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Bose
SHOP AT AMAZON

$279 $179 ($100 OFF)

The QuietComfort Earbuds are Bose's best (and only) wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation. Available in white or black.

Bose QuietComfort 45
SHOP AT AMAZON

$329 $229 ($100 OFF)

Released in summer 2021, the Bose QuietComfort 45 is the company's redesigned and ultra-comfortable noise-canceling headphones.

ApApple AirPods Max
SHOP AT AMAZON

$549 $449 ($100 OFF)

Apple's super high-end noise-canceling headphones are heavily discounted for Prime. They're still expensive, granted, but they're also awesome. Multiple colors available.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro
SHOP AT AMAZON

$200 $140 ($60 OFF)

The Elite 7 Pro are Jabra's newest high-end pair of wireless earbuds. They have a new look and feel, and support the active noise-cancellation. Available in multiple colors.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
SHOP AT AMAZON

$379 $269 ($110 OFF)

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the company's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They've never been this cheap.

Sony WH-1000XM4
SHOP AT AMAZON

$350 $228 ($122 OFF)

Even though Sony recently released a new model, the WH-1000XM4 are still some of the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds you can buy. Also, they've never been cheaper.

Beats Studio Buds
SHOP AT AMAZON

$150 $95 ($55 OFF)

The Beats Studio Buds are wireless earbuds with many of the AirPods Pro's best features, such as fast iPhone pairing and active noise cancellation. Available in multiple colors.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
SHOP AT AMAZON

$100 $90 ($10 OFF)

Apple's most entry-level AirPods get a nice $10 discount for Amazon Prime Day.

Beats Fit Pro
SHOP AT AMAZON

$200 $160 ($40 OFF)

The Beats Fit Pro are sport-focused wireless earbuds with the same H1 chip as Apple's AirPods Pro. Yes, they have active-noise-cancellation and support quick iPhone pairing.

Jabra Elite 7 Active
Jabra
$180 AT AMAZON

$180 $120 ($60 OFF)

The Elite 7 Active are Jabra's newest rugged earbuds designed for runners and athletes. They also support active noise-cancellation.

Beats Solo3 Wireless
SHOP AT AMAZON

$200 $115 ($85 OFF)

The Beats Solo3 Wireless are slightly older on-ear wireless headphones. They are built with Apple's original W1 chip for quick-and-easy iPhone pairing.

