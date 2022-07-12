Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Headphone and Earbud Prime Day Deals
A bunch of AirPods are on sale. Also, there are some all-time low deals on headphones and earbuds by Sony, Bose and Beats as well.
It turns out that Prime Day is a banner day for anybody in the market for wireless headphones and wireless earbuds. A bunch of AirPods are on sale (including Apple's high-end AirPods Pro). Sony and Bose's flagship wireless earbuds are on sale. And on the over-ear headphones front, there great deals on Apple's, Sony's, Bose's and Beats's offerings as well. Happy hunting.
$249 $170 ($79 OFF)
Apple's high-end wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation are cheaper than ever for Prime Day.
$150 $100 ($50 OFF)
The Jaybird Vista 2 are some of the most rugged wireless earbuds you can buy and great for workouts. The have active noise-cancellation and support wireless charging.
$280 $198 ($82 OFF)
Released mid-2021, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are arguably the best and most powerful noise-canceling wireless earbuds you can buy. Available in white or black.
$279 $179 ($100 OFF)
The QuietComfort Earbuds are Bose's best (and only) wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation. Available in white or black.
$329 $229 ($100 OFF)
Released in summer 2021, the Bose QuietComfort 45 is the company's redesigned and ultra-comfortable noise-canceling headphones.
$549 $449 ($100 OFF)
Apple's super high-end noise-canceling headphones are heavily discounted for Prime. They're still expensive, granted, but they're also awesome. Multiple colors available.
$200 $140 ($60 OFF)
The Elite 7 Pro are Jabra's newest high-end pair of wireless earbuds. They have a new look and feel, and support the active noise-cancellation. Available in multiple colors.
$379 $269 ($110 OFF)
The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the company's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They've never been this cheap.
$350 $228 ($122 OFF)
Even though Sony recently released a new model, the WH-1000XM4 are still some of the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds you can buy. Also, they've never been cheaper.
$150 $95 ($55 OFF)
The Beats Studio Buds are wireless earbuds with many of the AirPods Pro's best features, such as fast iPhone pairing and active noise cancellation. Available in multiple colors.
$100 $90 ($10 OFF)
Apple's most entry-level AirPods get a nice $10 discount for Amazon Prime Day.
$200 $160 ($40 OFF)
The Beats Fit Pro are sport-focused wireless earbuds with the same H1 chip as Apple's AirPods Pro. Yes, they have active-noise-cancellation and support quick iPhone pairing.
$180 $120 ($60 OFF)
The Elite 7 Active are Jabra's newest rugged earbuds designed for runners and athletes. They also support active noise-cancellation.
$200 $115 ($85 OFF)
The Beats Solo3 Wireless are slightly older on-ear wireless headphones. They are built with Apple's original W1 chip for quick-and-easy iPhone pairing.