Celebrate Tampa Bay’s Win with This Super Bowl LV Timex Watch

Just because you can't afford Tom Brady's IWC collection doesn't mean you can't root in style.

By Zen Love
super bowl
Courtesy

With congratulations to Tampa, Mr. Tom Brady with his seventh Super Bowl win and all their fans: we hope you're celebrating safely, and recommend this timely new Timex Super Bowl LV Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gamer watch as a fun way to do so. You know you're going to be wearing your jersey and basking in pride for some time, so why not get a watch to match?

The Ohio Crew That Hand-Makes Super Bowl Footballs
How to Buy a Timex Watch

Timex marks the historic moment with a dial prominently branded with the Super Bowl LV logo alongside that of the Buccaneers. With an appropriately sporty style, including a dive-watch-style bezel and 42mm steel case, it's powered by a reliable quartz movement. Timex makes the proposition of this unique bit of merchandise fun and affordable at only $70 directly from the brand.

SHOP NOW

