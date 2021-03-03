Why Doesn't Zenith Make a Modern Dive Watch?

What brand can afford to ignore the dive watch's popular appeal? It's all but de rigueur for today's watchmakers to make one. But I recently noticed an anomaly: one of the old-guard Swiss brands stands out from its prestigious peers by being totally absent from this segment. Zenith doesn't make a dive watch.
It begs the questions: What's stopping them? Should they? And what might a successful Zenith dive watch look like?
Zenith doesn't have a strong association with diving, and many brands today feel new releases need some type of "heritage" justification. Although Zenith has some historical dive watches in their catalog (like the S.58 and Sub Sea), these aren't particularly significant models in dive watch history. The brand would need to create something contemporary to stand out.
What Zenith lacks in dive watch heritage, however, they make up for in general sport watch provenance: pilot's watches and chronographs characterize the modern brand's image. A dive watch would fit right in.
A vintage Zenith S.58
Shuck The Oyster
Zenith doesn't have many vintage diver models to reissue anyway, but that's not the only reason its dive watch should be conceived as a contemporary piece. Zenith's average price point and historic name make it well positioned to offer a luxury dive watch somewhere in between the two major players in this space: Omega's Seamaster Diver 300m starting at around $5,000 and the Rolex Submariner at around $8,000.
As these brands have shown, a dive watch collection should be anchored in a simple and down-to-earth design: save the chronographs, skeletonized versions or what have you for later. It's the refined details, excellent quality, in-house movements and, let's not forget, the Zenith name that would make such a dive watch competitive. Zenith, in fact, already has a collection that would perfectly accommodate a diver: the Defy.
The current Defy collection is the home of a slightly confusing range of mostly technical wonders and ultra-modern, skeletonized models that seem stylistically fashion-oriented. Including a diver within the Defy collection would bring needed focus and balance to the brand's lineup, which includes its sporty Chronomaster chronograph, Pilot and dressy Elite collections. The 41mm case of the Defy Classic might offer a good starting place in designing a modern diver.
A vintage Zenith Sub Sea
Lot-Art
Is the market where Zenith's hypothetical diver would be positioned extremely crowded and competitive? Sure. But the brand is in a unique position. In terms of direct competition, IWC has comparable prestige and price range, so Zenith might aim for something with more stylistic versatility and mainstream appeal than the IWC Aquatimer.
With respect to marketing, Rolex and Omega again provide good models: partnering with a technically ambitious project like Rolex's Deepsea Challenger or Omega's Ultra Deep seems like an obvious tack. Storytelling is important for luxury brands like Zenith, but there's also a certain advantage to a (relatively) clean slate. Every company has to start somewhere, right?
There are many factors to consider in making a successful dive watch for a well established brand like Zenith. The company seems to be in a rare position, however, to offer something unique and fill a highly desirable niche. Zenith should take the plunge.
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market.
Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.
As we head into spring, you may not need the heavier layers you've been donning all winter, but you still need something. This light jacket from Nike is perfect for breezy days and will even help if you encounter a drizzly April shower.
When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.
A wireless charger looks great on your desk and keeps excess cords out of the way. This one is wrapped in Horween leather for a rugged look and can charge any wireless-compatible iPhones plus AirPods and AirPods Pro.
Now that many of us are working exclusively from home, Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.
Being at home more often is a blessing to many of us, but only if our home is prepared for our presence. If the air is getting a little stale and dry, pick up a humidifier to bring your space back to life and give you some fresh breathing room just in time for allergy season.
Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket.
Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going.
Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee.
Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io