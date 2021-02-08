The Ultimate Guide to Dive Watches

Nobody really needs a dive watch nowadays, but it seems everybody wants one. Though potentially useful as a dive computer backup, that's not why almost anybody wears them. People, us included, love dive watches because they're just so damn cool — thanks to a mix of promised durability, a fun, sporty purpose and potential stylistic versatility.

The good news is there are options at every budget, and lots of them. If you're just getting into watches, dive watches or even diving, you may have some questions: How much water resistance do I need? How exactly is that distinctive bezel used? What features should I look for at my price range?

From solid recommendations to the history of iconic models, whether you're a professional saturation diver or a desk diver, all this and more is addressed below in our collection of dive watch content. How deep you want to go is your call.

5 Questions to Ask Before You Buy a Dive Watch

How do you know what kind of dive watch is right for your needs? Asking these five questions will help you make the right decision.

How to Use a Dive Watch Bezel

A dive watch is useful on dry land, too. You just need to know your way around the bezel.

The 12 Best Dive Watches at Every Budget

The best dive watches combine old-school style and genuine underwater usability.

The Smart Spend: Seiko SKX007 An affordable watch stalwart if ever there was one, this is one of the few ISO-rated dive watches you’ll find around this price and one of the first watches many will recommend if you want a mechanical watch, period. There’s not much to it other than the essentials — a simple but reliable movement, a proper bezel, a clear and legible dial and a case good for 200 meters — but that’s what makes it so damn endearing. (Note that the SKX007 has since been discontinued, and this has driven the price up to around $300 — but it’s still a hell of a deal.) Price: ~$335 SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED Just Get This: Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight Tudor’s Black Bay lineup is inspired by the Tudor-branded Submariners made during the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, and the Fifty-Eight is the greatest tribute to that era yet, thanks to a vintage-inspired 39mm case and a dial with old-school gilt dial or this crisp new model in all blue. The movement, of course, is wholly modern, and features a 70-hour power reserve and chronometer-rated accuracy. Price: $3,700 SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED The Step Up: Rolex Submariner We all knew it would be here. This is because the Submariner is arguably the most influential watch of all time, inspiring countless other sports watches since its inception in 1953, and helping make dive watches into style statements outside the water. In its modern guise, it’s a clear evolution from the original, featuring a better movement (an automatic accurate to within two seconds a day), a ceramic bezel and a 41mm case water-resistant to 300 meters. Price: $8,100 SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED

The Best Dive Watches Under $500

Both microbrands and blue chip companies offer great divers for five Benjamins and under.

15 Incredible Dive Watches Under $1,000

There’s a myriad of great divers you can buy for a few hundred bucks.

The Best Dive Watches Under $2,000

From resurrected heritage brands like Alsta to blue chip companies like Longines, these are the best in sub-$2k divers.

There’s a Great Seiko Dive Watch for Every Budget

Whether you're well-heeled or strapped for cash, Seiko has a cool diver for your price range.

This Is How to Maintain a Dive Watch

A diver may be the ultimate “tool” watch, but it still needs some TLC.

Why Does Your Rolex Dive Watch Have a Hole in Its Side? We Found Out

Like a screen door on a submarine, you wouldn’t think a hole in the side of your dive watch would be a good idea.

5 Dive Watches Worn By Professional Saturation Divers

Commercial saturation diving is the final frontier for professional divers. Which watches do these brave people use?

These 12 Watches Can Dive Deeper Than Any Human Being

Never mind that you can’t dive thousands of meters below the waves — the robustness of these watches alone is worth the investment.

This Early Dive Watch Was Built for Military Frogmen

The Blancpain Fifty Fathoms helped introduce the modern dive watch to the world.

This Is the Root of All Badass Seiko Dive Watches

The Seiko 6105 is an unlikely legend, but one that's earned its reputation.

Is this the Most Capable Purpose-Built Wristwatch Ever Made?

In 1975, after seven years of development, Seiko introduced a dive watch that would change the category forever.

A Timepiece with Serious Dive Watch Heritage May Be More Affordable Than You Think

The Zodiac Sea Wolf is the forgotten dive watch that, in 1953, introduced the world’s most popular watch genre along with luminaries Rolex and Blancpain.

