Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Ultimate Guide to Dive Watches

Here's everything you need to know about the best divers, their history and more.

By Zen Love
watches
Courtesy

Nobody really needs a dive watch nowadays, but it seems everybody wants one. Though potentially useful as a dive computer backup, that's not why almost anybody wears them. People, us included, love dive watches because they're just so damn cool — thanks to a mix of promised durability, a fun, sporty purpose and potential stylistic versatility.

The good news is there are options at every budget, and lots of them. If you're just getting into watches, dive watches or even diving, you may have some questions: How much water resistance do I need? How exactly is that distinctive bezel used? What features should I look for at my price range?

From solid recommendations to the history of iconic models, whether you're a professional saturation diver or a desk diver, all this and more is addressed below in our collection of dive watch content. How deep you want to go is your call.

5 Questions to Ask Before You Buy a Dive Watch

5 questions to ask before you buy a dive watch gear patrol lead full v2
Courtesy

How do you know what kind of dive watch is right for your needs? Asking these five questions will help you make the right decision.

LEARN MORE

How to Use a Dive Watch Bezel

submariner watch on white table
Oren Hartov

A dive watch is useful on dry land, too. You just need to know your way around the bezel.

LEARN MORE

The 12 Best Dive Watches at Every Budget

best dive watches
Courtesy

The best dive watches combine old-school style and genuine underwater usability.

LEARN MORE

best dive watches
The Smart Spend: Seiko SKX007

An affordable watch stalwart if ever there was one, this is one of the few ISO-rated dive watches you’ll find around this price and one of the first watches many will recommend if you want a mechanical watch, period. There’s not much to it other than the essentials — a simple but reliable movement, a proper bezel, a clear and legible dial and a case good for 200 meters — but that’s what makes it so damn endearing. (Note that the SKX007 has since been discontinued, and this has driven the price up to around $300 — but it’s still a hell of a deal.)

Price: ~$335

SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED

best dive watches
Just Get This: Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight

Tudor’s Black Bay lineup is inspired by the Tudor-branded Submariners made during the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, and the Fifty-Eight is the greatest tribute to that era yet, thanks to a vintage-inspired 39mm case and a dial with old-school gilt dial or this crisp new model in all blue. The movement, of course, is wholly modern, and features a 70-hour power reserve and chronometer-rated accuracy.

Price: $3,700

SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED

best dive watches
The Step Up: Rolex Submariner

We all knew it would be here. This is because the Submariner is arguably the most influential watch of all time, inspiring countless other sports watches since its inception in 1953, and helping make dive watches into style statements outside the water. In its modern guise, it’s a clear evolution from the original, featuring a better movement (an automatic accurate to within two seconds a day), a ceramic bezel and a 41mm case water-resistant to 300 meters.

Price: $8,100

SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED

The Best Dive Watches Under $500

best dive watches under 500
Courtesy

Both microbrands and blue chip companies offer great divers for five Benjamins and under.

LEARN MORE

15 Incredible Dive Watches Under $1,000

15 dive watches under 1k gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

There’s a myriad of great divers you can buy for a few hundred bucks.

LEARN MORE

The Best Dive Watches Under $2,000

best dive watches under 2k
Courtesy

From resurrected heritage brands like Alsta to blue chip companies like Longines, these are the best in sub-$2k divers.

LEARN MORE

There’s a Great Seiko Dive Watch for Every Budget

seiko dive watches
Seiko

Whether you're well-heeled or strapped for cash, Seiko has a cool diver for your price range.

LEARN MORE

This Is How to Maintain a Dive Watch

m2w how to maintain a dive watch gp issue 9 gear patrol lead full
Hunter D. Kelley

A diver may be the ultimate “tool” watch, but it still needs some TLC.

LEARN MORE

Why Does Your Rolex Dive Watch Have a Hole in Its Side? We Found Out

fd helium escape valve gear patrol lead full
Zen Love

Like a screen door on a submarine, you wouldn’t think a hole in the side of your dive watch would be a good idea.

LEARN MORE

5 Dive Watches Worn By Professional Saturation Divers

5 watches worn by professional saturation divers gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

Commercial saturation diving is the final frontier for professional divers. Which watches do these brave people use?

LEARN MORE

These 12 Watches Can Dive Deeper Than Any Human Being

best extreme depth dive watches gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

Never mind that you can’t dive thousands of meters below the waves — the robustness of these watches alone is worth the investment.

LEARN MORE

This Early Dive Watch Was Built for Military Frogmen

blancpain fifty fathoms
Blancpain

The Blancpain Fifty Fathoms helped introduce the modern dive watch to the world.

LEARN MORE

This Is the Root of All Badass Seiko Dive Watches

timekeeping icon seiko 6105 gear patrol lead full
Analog / Shift

The Seiko 6105 is an unlikely legend, but one that's earned its reputation.

LEARN MORE

Is this the Most Capable Purpose-Built Wristwatch Ever Made?

seiko tuna can gear patrol lead full
Seiko/Gishani

In 1975, after seven years of development, Seiko introduced a dive watch that would change the category forever.

LEARN MORE

A Timepiece with Serious Dive Watch Heritage May Be More Affordable Than You Think

1953 zodiac sea wolf gear patrol lead full
Webdeals4less

The Zodiac Sea Wolf is the forgotten dive watch that, in 1953, introduced the world’s most popular watch genre along with luminaries Rolex and Blancpain.

LEARN MORE

