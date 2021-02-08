The Ultimate Guide to Dive Watches

Nobody really needs a dive watch nowadays, but it seems everybody wants one. Though potentially useful as a dive computer backup, that's not why almost anybody wears them. People, us included, love dive watches because they're just so damn cool — thanks to a mix of promised durability, a fun, sporty purpose and potential stylistic versatility.
The good news is there are options at every budget, and lots of them. If you're just getting into watches, dive watches or even diving, you may have some questions: How much water resistance do I need? How exactly is that distinctive bezel used? What features should I look for at my price range?
From solid recommendations to the history of iconic models, whether you're a professional saturation diver or a desk diver, all this and more is addressed below in our collection of dive watch content. How deep you want to go is your call.
5 Questions to Ask Before You Buy a Dive Watch
How do you know what kind of dive watch is right for your needs? Asking these five questions will help you make the right decision.
An affordable watch stalwart if ever there was one, this is one of the few ISO-rated dive watches you’ll find around this price and one of the first watches many will recommend if you want a mechanical watch, period. There’s not much to it other than the essentials — a simple but reliable movement, a proper bezel, a clear and legible dial and a case good for 200 meters — but that’s what makes it so damn endearing. (Note that the SKX007 has since been discontinued, and this has driven the price up to around $300 — but it’s still a hell of a deal.)
Tudor’s Black Bay lineup is inspired by the Tudor-branded Submariners made during the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, and the Fifty-Eight is the greatest tribute to that era yet, thanks to a vintage-inspired 39mm case and a dial with old-school gilt dial or this crisp new model in all blue. The movement, of course, is wholly modern, and features a 70-hour power reserve and chronometer-rated accuracy.
We all knew it would be here. This is because the Submariner is arguably the most influential watch of all time, inspiring countless other sports watches since its inception in 1953, and helping make dive watches into style statements outside the water. In its modern guise, it’s a clear evolution from the original, featuring a better movement (an automatic accurate to within two seconds a day), a ceramic bezel and a 41mm case water-resistant to 300 meters.
