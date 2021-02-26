Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

All the Coolest Watches That Came Out in February 2021

Time to keep up with the releases you might have missed.

By Zen Love
watches
Courtesy

The watch release season is heating up, and February saw watch brands big and small introduce some of their major releases of the year. Seiko and Grand Seiko announced flagship products, and there have been more than a couple anticipated announcements from the likes of IWC and TAG Heuer, who partnered with Hodinkee. This month brought a virtual buffet of horological goodies you won't want to miss, so dig in below.

Related Story
The Coolest Watches That Came Out in January 2021

Yema x Worn & Wound Superman Maxi Dial Limited Edition Watch

style
Courtesy

Collaborating with watch website Worn & Wound, Yema gave its popular Superman dive watch a "maxi" dial — meaning the markers are bolded. The somewhat quirky look results in one of the coolest versions of the (already awesome) Superman automatic dive watch yet — and a reasonable price makes it all the better.

Price: $990

SHOP NOW

Grand Seiko Heritage Series 9 SLGH005 Watch

style
Courtesy

Fascinating textured dials are one of Grand Seiko's trademarks — one of these, in the brand's newest release, is meant to reference birch bark. The SLGH005 watch has all the traits the brand is celebrated for, from zaratsu polishing to exquisite detail, and it's powered by an in-house high-beat (5Hz, rather than the more common 4Hz) automatic movement.

Price: $9,100

SHOP NOW

Oris Aquis GMT Whale Shark Dive Watch

style
Courtesy

This version of Oris's flagship dive watch features a GMT and was created in collaboration with underwater photographer and brand ambassador Gerardo del Villar to raise awareness of the endangered whale shark. The dial features a cool embossed shark-skin texture.

Price: $3,200

SHOP NOW

Panerai Luminor Marina Platinumtech PAM 1116 Watch

style
Courtesy

Panerai makes tough, tool-style watches, but they are simultaneously high-end luxury items — even in steel. In platinum, the new PAM1116 is even swankier, but this is no typical soft and easily scratched platinum. Rather, it's a special Panerai alloy made to be harder and more resistant to wear. On top of all this, it comes with a 70-year warranty.

Price: $36,900

SHOP NOW

Luminox Bear Grylls Air Series Watch

watch
Courtesy

In a continuing collaboration with celebrity survivalist Bear Grylls, Luminox completes its collection of air-land-sea outdoor watches with an aviation-themed new release. This one features a GMT complication, 200m of water resistance and, of course, tritium tube illumination.

Price: $695-$795

SHOP NOW

Hanhart Pioneer One Bronze

watch
Hanhart

The German brand Hanhart is well-known for its pilot's chronographs, but their latest timepiece is a limited-edition three-hand pilot's watch in bronze with a green dial — which quickly sold out. Keep an eye out for future variations.

Price: ~$1,445

LEARN MORE

Bulova Oceanographer Devil Diver Watch

round up
Courtesy

Nicknamed for its 666 feet (or around 200m) of water-resistance and based on a model from the 1960s, the Bulova Devil Diver is an enduring favorite option for an affordable vintage-inspired diver. Modern iterations have come in several colorways, the latest of which is vibrant orange.

Price: $750

SHOP NOW

Accutron Legacy 521 Watch

round up
Courtesy

There's no shortage of vintage-styled reissue watches nowadays, but the new Accutron Legacy 521 is surely one of the most distinctive. It's based on a model from 1960 known to have been worn by Elvis Presley.

Price: $1,450+

SHOP NOW

Shinola Steel Bracelet for Apple Watch

round up
Courtesy

Detroit-based Shinola has announced a new steel bracelet that'll make your Apple Watch feel more like a traditional sport watch than ever.

Price: $225

SHOP NOW

Longines Heritage Silver Arrow Watch

round up
Courtesy

Swiss watchmaker Longines has revived a vintage watch that has all the charm and panache of the 1950s original. With a 38.5mm case with a thin profile and powered by an automatic movement, it's expected to be extremely wearable.

Price: $2,100

SHOP NOW

Nixon 5th Element Watch

round up
Courtesy

Though Nixon is best-known for quartz watches, this modern three-hander is powered by a Japanese automatic movement. At 42mm wide with a contemporary style, it offers a fun and affordable alternative to the multitude of retro watches recently being released.

Price: $400

SHOP NOW

Nivada Depthmaster

watches
Courtesy

Nivada, as a recently revived modern brand, is wholly committed to bringing back one cool, historical watch after another. The latest is its Depthmaster dive watch from the 1960s, and it's coming out soon with a few versions, including one with the awesome Art Deco "Pac-Man" numerals collectors love on vintage models.

Price: $1,000 - $1,275

LEARN MORE

Piaget Polo Skeleton

watches
Courtesy

Piaget's luxury sport watch, the Polo, got a new twist with a skeletonized dial and movement in a couple variations. The brand is known for its record-breaking ultra-thin watches and this one, with its in-house movement. measures only 6.5mm thick.

Price: $28,500

LEARN MORE

H. Moser & Cie. Swiss Alps Watch

watch
Courtesy

In addition to showcasing its high-end independent watchmaking brilliance, H. Moser & Cie. regularly makes statement watches that poke fun at anything from the Swiss watch industry to smartwatches. The Swiss Alps watch has come in a range of versions parodying the Apple Watch, but this Final Upgrade version is said to be the last in the series. Here, the seconds indicator takes the form of a motif mimicking a loading screen, but the watch is powered by fully mechanical in-house movement. If you've got $30,800 to spend on an ironic watch, this might be the one to get.

Price: $30,800

SHOP NOW

Omega Seamaster Diver 300M “Beijing 2022” Special Edition

watches
Courtesy

As official Olympic timekeeper since 1932, Omega is looking ahead to the Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing in 2022. The brand releases commemorative watches for each Games, of which the Seamaster Diver 300M “Beijing 2022” Special Edition, with a blue dial and titanium bezel engraved in relief, is the latest. A subtle reference to the occasion is present in the form of markers at the dial's edge in the colors of the Olympic logo.

Price: $6,150

SHOP NOW

Swatch Essentials N-Igma

watch
Courtesy

The day and date wheels on a watch are usually hidden behind a dial with only a small window framing the information you want to know. In several new models from Swatch, exposed wheels offer an interesting look, and the style is available in a couple colors and sizes.

Price: $75+

SHOP NOW

Nezumi x Ruf Voiture Chronograph

watches
Courtesy

Swedish watch brand Nezumi partnered with German carmaker Ruf Automobile on an affordable, vintage-style chronograph powered by a Seiko VK63 mecha-quartz movement. The 40mm case, green dial and sporty vintage vibe make for a great look.

Price: $464

SHOP NOW

Zodiac x Huckberry Super Sea Wolf "Farallon" Watch

watches
Courtesy

One of our favorite makers of tool watches partnered with one of our favorite gear retailers on a new version of the Zodiac Super Sea Wolf dive watch. It's got the familiar Super Sea Wolf features and specs and a dial that's unique, to say the least, with a motif that mimics the look of sun rays from underwater.

Price: $1,095

SHOP NOW

Marathon Arctic GSAR Automatic Watch

marathon
Courtesy

One of the few makers of genuinely legit military watches has released a new variation of its most famous model, the GSAR. Though perhaps not quite as stealthy as the classic black dial, a new white dial version should be highly legible and functional. Doesn't hurt that it's got a Swiss automatic movement and a handsome look, too.

Price: $1,300

SHOP NOW

Unimatic U1-NR

watches
Courtesy

The Italian brand Unimatic is known for its design-centric interpretation of classic tool watch styles, but also for interesting collaborations. The latest is a version of its minimalist dive watch produced with outerwear maker Norwegian Rain featuring a striking dial. The effect is achieved by a layer of oxidized copper with cutouts that reveal a solid copper layer beneath.

Price: $974 (sold out)

SHOP NOW

Omega Seamaster Diver 300M America's Cup Chronograph Watch

watch
Courtesy

Omega has announced a new diver's chronograph in celebration of the America's Cup yacht race, which takes place from March 6th to 15th, 2021. The red subdial at 3 o'clock counts the chronograph minutes and emphasizes the first five minutes, which have to be timed precisely at the beginning of the race.

Price: $10,700

SHOP NOW

Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar

watch
Courtesy

An evolution of the brand's unique touchscreen outdoor watch, the new T-Touch Connect Solar is one of the only smartwatches with solar charging. (It's even more interesting since many of the technologies and features are proprietary to Tissot and Swatch Group, including its operating system.) Equipped with a "disconnect" function (I like the sound of that), it can easily go back to being a regular touchscreen-equipped, solar-charging, rugged outdoor watch.

Price: $1,050-$1,195

SHOP NOW

Junghans 1972 Automatic FIS Edition Watch

watches
Courtesy

If you know watchmaker Junghans, you likely associate the German brand with minimalist, formally styled watches of a Bauhaus persuasion. This one is so different from most of what the brand is known for that it almost feels out of character. Based on a sporty '70s aesthetic, it features a dive-ready 300m of water-resistance, and the colorful inner bezel can be rotated to help track another time zone.

Price: ~$1,940

SHOP NOW

Breitling Top Time Deus Watch

watches
Courtesy

Breitling teamed up with the Australian motorbike and surfing lifestyle company Deus Ex Machina on a tribute to the Top Time watch from the 1960s. It's got a very retro feel up front with a panda dial and pops of orange, and the case back features a motorcycle motif designed by Deus.

Price: $4,990

SHOP NOW

IWC Pilot's Chronograph Edition Tribute to 3705

Before ceramic watches were popular, IWC created the all-black 3705 chronograph — it initially sold poorly, but then became super collectible. This modern recreation updates the case to a 41mm version in Ceratanium, the brand's proprietary ceramic-and-titanium material, and includes an in-house, automatic movement in place of the original Valjoux 7750.

Price: $11,900

SHOP NOW

Longines Avigation BigEye Titanium

chronograph
Time & Tide Watches

The new Longines Avigation BigEye, named for its extra-large subdial, was initially rereleased a couple years back with a military look true to the '70s original. Now, a new version reimagines it with a sleek modern feel with a striking blue dial and a titanium case.

Price: ~$4,200

LEARN MORE

TAG Heuer Carrera "Dato" Limited Edition for Hodinkee

heuer carrera
Heuer Carrera

This unique design from 1963 was advertised as "a wristwatch, a stopwatch, and a calendar, too" since not many chronographs of the time offered a date display. It's since become the kind of watch that offers just the right combination of charm, history and unique features to make it a favorite of vintage collectors — like the folks at Hodinkee who teamed up with TAG to bring it back.

Price: $7,250

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
skimresources.com
$69 $99

$30 OFF (30%)

When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere. 

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

GORUCK GR1 500D Slick 21L
GORUCK GR1 500D Slick 21L
GORUCK skimresources.com
$235 $295

$60 OFF (20%)

Huckberry teamed up with the squad at GORUCK to make a pared-back version of GORUCK's flagship GR1 backpack that still packs a solid punch. Made with 500D Cordura, it is tough but not overdoing it with super thick fabric. One of its coolest features is the laptop compartment, which sits higher against your back so that it is protected if the bag gets dropped. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS

Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove skimresources.com
$575 $775

$200 OFF (26%)

Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going. 

READ ABOUT THE GRILL ACCESSORIES YOU NEED

Todd Snyder Lightweight Pocket Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder Lightweight Pocket Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$79 $98

$19 OFF (20%)

This is your new go-to for spring. Whether you're headed to the gym, lounging around the house or pairing it with a button-down shirt, this heather crewneck will get the job done. Todd Snyder sure knows how to outfit the American man. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS FOR MEN

Outdoor Research Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research Face Mask Kit
$15 $20

$5 OFF (25%)

If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE MASKS 

Casio GM5600B-1 G-Shock
Casio GM5600B-1 G-Shock
G-Shock skimresources.com
$130 $200

$70 OFF (35%)

Casio's legendary G-Shock line is not only a utilitarian achievement but is also just super stylish. You can find G-Shocks everywhere, from space to the street. This one is a bit pared back compared to others, which makes it an excellent addition to any fit any time. 

READ THE HISTORY OF G-SHOCK

Rhone Guru Shorts
Rhone Guru Shorts
$43 $78

$35 OFF W/ CODE WINTERSALE (45%)

With a not-too-short-but-not-too-long 8-inch inseam, these versatile shorts are excellent for going out for a run but won't show too much skin when you head to the gym. Plus, they have four pockets. Who doesn't love pockets?

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds
Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds
Jabra amazon.com
$60 $88

$28 OFF (32%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp
TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp
TaoTronics amazon.com
$43 $60

$17 OFF (28%)

This desk lamp is packed with features that will make you wonder how you lived without it. Aside from its lighting, it utilizes RavPower's groundbreaking HyperAir technology for ultra-fast wireless charging and has a USB port for any other devices you might have. 

READ HOW TO WINTERIZE YOUR BEDROOM

Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
$31 $45

$14 OFF (31%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 31 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Pant
J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Pant
J.Crew skimresources.com
$40 $80

$40 OFF W/ CODE SALETIME (50%)

J.Crew knows how to make a wardrobe staple as well as anyone. These pants go with anything and come in a bunch of sizes and colors, so you can make them your go-to for everyday wear. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST PANTS OF 2021

Bodum Chambord French Press
Bodum Chambord French Press
bodum skimresources.com
$24 $40

$16 OFF (40%)

Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEES OF 2021

Vistaprint Face Mask
Vistaprint Face Mask
skimresources.com
$10 $13

$9 OFF 3 OR MORE W/ CODE FAST25 (25%)

You really can't have too many masks around, so jump on this deal from Vistaprint and stock up. If you buy three or more masks, you can use the promo code to get 25 percent off. They come in a range of colors and patterns and also have an insert for a filter. 

READ OUR FACE MASK GUIDE

Dyson V7 Animal Vacuum
Dyson V7 Animal Vacuum
$250 $400

$150 OFF (37%)

Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V7 Animal captures dust, animal hair, allergens and deep cleans carpets. It is also super rare to see this price on a brand new V7, as opposed to the refurbished ones we tend to see these days. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher amazon.com
$40 $50

$10 OFF (20%)

Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal. 

READ ABOUT KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

Fully Desk Chair
Fully Desk Chair
linksynergy.com
$249 $299

$50 OFF (17%)

This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
$132 $220

$88 OFF (40%)

A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow). 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

iRobot Roomba i6+ with Echo Dot
iRobot Roomba i6+ with Echo Dot
iRobot amazon.com
$560 $850

$290 OFF (34%)

This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep amazon.com
$80 $100

$20 OFF (20%)

If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART ALARM CLOCKS

The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
skimresources.com
$132 $220

$88 OFF (40%)

This is one of The North Face's most iconic silhouettes. Supremely warm, this jacket comes in four retro colorways and has a relaxed cut that is both street-ready and mountain-ready. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PANTS FOR WINTER HIKES

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple amazon.com
$34 $39

$5 OFF (13%)

MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES FOR IPHONE 12

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Dive Watches
14 Style Releases and New Watches This Week
The Watches We’re Obsessing Over in February 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Seiko's Most Exciting New Watches? Right Here
The Most Iconic Watch Hand Designs
Cool Vintage Military Watches to Collect Under $5k
The History of the Rolex Military Submariner
The Complete Buying Guide to the Rolex Sea-Dweller
Affordable Alternatives to the Most Iconic Watches
11 Style Releases and New Watches This Week
The Best Men's Watches Under $2,000