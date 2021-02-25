Grand Seiko Is Bringing the Heat in 2021

You wanted new watches, and the Watch Gods have answered: Grand Seiko have released their 2021 wares. We'll be devoting more coverage to different lines and individual models throughout the week, but for now, we thought it would be fun to give you an overview of some of our favorite new pieces from one of the finest watchmakers in the world.

Grand Seiko GMT Seasons Collection

Grand Seiko

As they are wont to do at G.S, the brand has given the "seasons" treatment to another type of watch, this time a GMT model powered by either the 9S86 Hi-Beat or 9R66 Spring Drive movement. Available dial colors include green for spring (SBGJ251); light blue for summer (SBGJ249); black for fall (SBGE271); and silver for winter (SBGE269). The spring and summer models measure 39.5mm and are powered by automatic hi-beat movements, while the fall and winter models measure 40.2mm and feature Grand Seiko's innovative Spring Drive technology.

Spring Drive Chronograph GMT SBGC240

Grand Seiko

In celebration of Seiko's 140th anniversary, Grand Seiko has dressed up its Spring Drive Chronograph in a two-tone limited edition of just 500 pieces, which will be sold exclusively through Grand Seiko boutiques and select retailers beginning in July. This 43.8mm chronograph is packed with functionality, featuring a GMT, 12-hour chronograph, a date display and a Spring Drive movement. At 16.1mm thick, it ain't exactly "svelte," but what do you expect considering 100m of water resistance? You can't exactly go wrong with a gold and ceramic chrono-GMT. (Unless you don't have a spare $18,600, that is.)

Heritage Collection Seiko 140th Anniversary Limited Edition "Tree Rings" SLGH007

Grand Seiko

In a fitting tribute to GS's 140th anniversary, the new SLGH007 is inspired by tree rings. (Just take a closer look at that gorgeous dial.) Cased in platinum and powered by a Hi-Beat caliber, the new 9SA5, the watch is a limited run of 140 pieces priced at $59,800. Housed within the new Series 9 collection, the 007's overall design features a large hour hand, wide lugs and a flat profile that mirrors the shape of the new movement. Pretty damn beautiful, if you ask us.

