Today's Top Stories
1
Is Working Out From Home Here to Stay?
2
This G-SHOCK Is One of the Brand’s Finest Watches
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Enter for a Chance to Win $1,000

New Watchmaking Technology Like This Doesn't Pop Up Every Day

Swiss watchmaker Frederique Constant has rewritten centuries-old principles of mechanical movements.

By Zen Love
watch
Courtesy

Most mechanical watches function on centuries-old technology. Indeed, that's precisely the reason people like them — but it means that much of the progress in horology has to do with things like materials and how the parts are produced, rather than with basic mechanical principles.

But there are exceptions. One rare example of a different take on traditional watchmaking has just arrived, courtesy of silicon's remarkable properties — and Frederique Constant, a Swiss watchmaker known for its classical designs and affordable prices.

Related Stories
How 'The Freak' Introduced Silicon to Watchmaking
All You Need to Know About Watch Complications

Many Frederique Constant watches feature a dial cutout to reveal the movement's oscillating balance wheel, the mechanism that swings back and forth at a regular pace in order to keep your watch accurate. Look at the new Frederique Constant Slimline Monolithic Manufacture watch, however, and you'll see something a bit different...even if you might not know at first what you're even looking at.

Instead of the familiar wheel, there's a blue structure that simply appears to be...vibrating. Thanks to silicon's physical flexibility, the company says that it's managed to replace the 23 components of a traditional balance wheel with a three-component structure, the primary piece of which is a silicon disc that's only 0.3mm thin. And rather oscillate 300 degrees at the traditional balance wheel's 4Hz speed, the silicon disc turns only six degrees and operates at 40Hz.

watch
Courtesy
watch
Courtesy

All this tech is incorporated into an otherwise essentially traditional automatic movement which the brand produces in-house. (The concept is reminiscent of the Defy Lab watch Zenith introduced in 2017 around the time that Frederique Constant began development on its own tech.)

It's all very cool and interesting, for sure. But what are the benefits? Well, the high rate of operation improves stability — in other words, accuracy over time since the rate is less subject to deviations. This is the kind of thing that's very important to watchmakers even if the average consumer doesn't pay much attention to it. Otherwise, performance is comparable to that of many mechanical movements, with an accuracy equivalent to COSC chronometer standards of -4/+6 seconds per day and an 80-hour power reserve. Silicon also has other beneficial properties, including anti-magnetism and more resistance to wear.

Frederique Constant's movement is most notable, however, for featuring in-house construction with interesting, innovative technology in a refined package for a reasonably affordable price. As the first generation of the tech, it could also possibly be built upon for inclusion in even more interesting watches in the future.

Best of all: unlike many other highly technical watches, which tend to be experimental, the Frederique Constant Slimline Monolithic Manufacture will be serially produced and available for purchase starting at $4,795 in steel.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Catch a Glimpse of Subaru's Badass New Outback
The Powerbeats Pro Are Cheaper Than Ever on Amazon
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Ford Bronco Buyers Are in Love With Manuals
The Best Vinyl LPs to Show Off Your Turntable
Nissan's 400Z Is Coming. Here's What to Know
The Truth About the Apple Keyboard's Weird Symbol
9 Awesome Items from Patagonia's Big Spring Drop
The 8 Best Vinyl Accessories, Picked By an Expert
Inov-8's New Running Shoe Packs Graphene Tech
Help Nature by Trying to Win Your Ideal Camper Van