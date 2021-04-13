The Timex Q Watch Keeps Getting Better and Better

Are you tired of the Q Timex line yet? Frankly, we're not — these watches are affordable, battery-powered, good-looking, and available. Honestly, we say keep 'em coming, especially if they bring more people into the cult. (Ahem, we mean, the watch fold.) So what makes the new Q Timex 1978 Reissue Day-Date special? Check it out:

It's A Perfect Size

At 37mm in stainless steel, the 1978's case is ideal for men or women. A domed acrylic crystal keeps the vintage theme going, while 50m of water resistance provides enough protection that you don't have to worry too much in the rain, or washing your hands. (Just don't take it swimming, for Pete's sake.)

Timex

It's Stupidly Easy to Change the Battery

The 1978's case includes — as do all the quartz-powered Q models — a battery hatch that you can pop open using a coin. This way, you don't need to make a special trip to the watchmaker just to get the thing going again.

Timex

It's Got a Great Dial

With its silver-tone dial, black printing and day-date display, the 1978 looks straight outta — well — the late '70s. It's a simple, handsome design that, though clearly tied to a specific moment in time, easily translates to a watch dial in 2021.

It's Incredibly Affordable

You can get the new Q on its black leather matching strap for $169 right now from Timex.com. No wait lists, no nothing. It's the perfect watch to gift yourself or someone special. Another home run for Timex.

Price: $169

