What You Should Know About Invicta Watches

For many of today's watch collectors and enthusiasts, Invicta watches simply aren't a part of the conversation. They represent what these communities sometimes refer to as "fashion watches," meaning they're produced as mere accessories for consumers that don't have a special interest in or knowledge of watches — and Invicta makes particularly brash ones. Typically as bold in size as in the use of iterative elements and wildly unrestrained design, do Invicta watches deserve your attention?

[You can see modern Invicta watches here, but be warned that you can't unsee them.]

Though their modern watches are indeed soul-shriveling monstrosities (just my opinion), it's worth revisiting Invicta for a couple reasons. First, whether snobby collectors like it or not, Invicta has a significant presence in the wider world of watch shoppers. So for those who might be drawn to Invicta, there's a chance for them to be exposed to what some would call "real" watches. Second, many opinionated "aficionados" who turn their noses up simply at the name perhaps don't know that there's more to the brand's history than its modern image.

As is the case with many of the world's most prestigious watchmakers, Invicta's roots go back to the 19th century and the heart of Swiss watchmaking country. (Specifically, it was founded by Raphael Picard in 1873 in La Chaux-de-Fonds.) Right up until the Quartz Crisis that put Invicta and many other historic brands out of business, it made everything from complicated pocket watches to elegant calendar and chronograph watches. For watch nerds who can see past the name and its modern associations, vintage models might present some good value and unexpected history.

Vintage Invicta

Invicta remained a family-run brand for much of its history until its financial troubles, and the name was a couple times. The once-Swiss company is now American-owned and headquartered in Florida, part of the Invicta Watch Group that also owns historic brand Glycine. This sounds like the story of many watch companies, except that the name is now on the dial of some of the most the most popular and polarizing watches on the planet.

Many people love their Invictas and have perhaps discovered a deeper interest in watches through them. But what other options do Invicta fans have? If you're drawn to Invicta watches for their loud, baller looks, there are a range of options worth checking out, from affordable G-Shocks to luxury Breitling and high-end Hublot watches. If you don't have the budget for the Rolex Submariner that the Invicta Pro Diver is based on, consider these excellent alternatives that offer some of the same appeal. Below is a small selection of more watches that Invicta fans just might dig.

