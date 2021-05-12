Today's Top Stories
These Impressive Grand Seiko GMT Watches Will Make You a Convert to Quartz

As refined and well-built as any Grand Seiko, these new quartz GMTs make a strong case to be your next travel watch.

By Zen Love
If you're one of the many watch enthusiasts who tends to look down on analog quartz watches, Grand Seiko wants to show you just how refined and high-end a quartz timepiece can be. The celebrated Japanese watchmaker has been doing this for a long time, after all, with its family of in-house 9F movements — and the latest of them powers a sporty GMT that's likely to make you forget your snobbery for mechanical watches when you put it on your wrist.

Grand Seiko is best known for its dressy-leaning character, but the new watches live in its somewhat overlooked Sport collection. Though still sized for easy daily wear at 40mm in steel, some bright colors and 24-hour marked ceramic bezels inject sportiness and distinguish them from previous versions. They'll feel even more action- and travel-ready when you know that they're water-resistant to 200m.

They might be ruggedly built and quartz-powered, but these watches will hardly feel like "beaters" — instead, expect a high-end wearing experience. This comes from materials like sapphire crystal and ceramic, and you can expect the same ultra-sharp, ultra-high-end finishing found on all Grand Seiko watches, from the dial to the case. But we're not only talking about a nice exterior hiding some run-of-the-mill quartz movement: the 9F is not only accurate to +/- 10 seconds per year, but designed and engineered with the same kind of Japanese fastidiousness as the brand's mechanical and Spring Drive movements — that wobble of the seconds hand found on cheap quartz watches is here replaced with a solid, confident jump.

Neither are the new quartz GMT watches priced like beater watches. Two versions featuring black dials with red accents or sporty blue highlights will cost $4,550 while a limited edition of 2,021 examples marking the brand's 140th anniversary has yellow highlights and a price of $5,450.

