Vacheron Constantin's New York Boutique Is a Must-See for Watch Nerds

The new flagship space on East 57th Street is 4,500 square feet of unadulterated horological joy.

By Oren Hartov
vacheron nyc boutique
Vacheron Constantin

Here's a somewhat esoteric admission: We're sort of spoiled in New York City in regards to flagships of legendary Swiss watchmaking houses. (Well, to be fair, we're spoiled in NYC when it comes to shopping in general, if you enjoy that sort of thing, as anybody who's anybody has a significant presence in the city.) But because of the importance both historical and commercial of the local market, we're able to enjoy watches from the far corners of the Earth here, and really don't have to wait long at all to see the latest wares once they debut in Switzerland, Germany or even Japan.

Even so, Vacheron Constantin's new NYC boutique — which opens this week — promises to be something special. Located at 28 E. 57th Street, it's the maison's new North American flagship, and celebrates the history of the brand in the American market going back to 1831.

At 4,500 square feet, it's the maison's largest boutique in the world, and it's packed to the gills with things that watch lovers will absolutely go bonkers over: an in-house watchmaker, a custom strap station for engraving and embossing, a VIP lounge and family-friendly bar...and, of course, lots and lots of watches.

vacheron constantin nyc boutique
Vacheron Constantin

The full Vacheron Constantin collection will be present for perusal, but what's unique to the new Flagship is the first permanent Les Collectionneurs vintage watch collection. This offering of vintage Vacheron models includes watches that have been completely restored and are offered for sale with a full, modern warranty — exciting stuff for vintage watch fans. What's more, the boutique will also offer pieces from the Les Cabinotiers collection, the maison's special single-piece editions of ultra innovative watches.

If all this weren't enough, the boutique also houses unique artwork installations, a specialized, digital Vacheron Constantin archive called the Chronogram and, more. Whether you're a dedicated VC fan or simply love watchmaking in general, stroll over to E. 57th Street when you're in the City and check out the new flagship.

LEARN MORE

