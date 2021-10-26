This New Longines Dress Watch Is an Art Deco Masterpiece

In need of a new dress watch? There are plenty to choose from, but little more classical and interesting than the "sector dial" variety as executed by Longines. With a simplicity that seems archetypal, these watches nonetheless feel different from most thanks to their distinctive dial design. Longines' take on this look is called the Heritage Classic, and it has an aura of 1930s Art Deco — but their new, limited edition version with HODINKEE has received an even warmer glow.

Firstly, what is a "sector dial?" The term generally refers to a dial design that partitions areas of the dial, and in particular, places the hour markers within a ring of their own. This often takes the form of an inner ring on the dial with indices extending outward from it — rather than the far more typical choice in which they seem to point inward from the dial's periphery.

The Longines Heritage Classic Hodinkee Limited Edition comes on a beads-of-rice bracelet and includes a leather strap option. Courtesy

Many (but not all) such watches also feature a crosshair motif, as Longines' does, dividing the dial into three-hour sectors. For this HODINKEE version, however, those crosshairs have been removed and the brushed dial has been given a silver and cream colorway to soften its presence. The result is a classical look, indeed, and in a 38.5mm wide x 11mm thick case, it should wear not quite like an actual vintage watch (which would be significantly smaller) but just like a vintage-inspired modern dress watch should.

In addition to those aesthetic tweaks, the HODINKEE Longines Heritage Classic gets a movement upgrade: though based on the same ETA A31.501 from Longines' standard lineup, this one has top specs with a silicon balance spring and COSC chronometer certification. It offers a 72-hour power reserve, a vintage vibe with a small seconds subdial at 6 o'clock (rather than central seconds), and modern convenience with automatic winding — as opposed to manual winding, such as watches from the 1930s would have offered.

The Longines Heritage Classic HODINKEE Limited Edition, which ships on a very retro beads-of-rice bracelet (with a leather strap included), is limited to 500 pieces, and they're available now online directly from the HODINKEE Shop for $2,500.

