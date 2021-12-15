John Mayer Designed a G-Shock That Harkens Back to the 1980s

You wouldn't necessarily expect guitar legend and collector of vintage Rolex and other impressive watches John Mayer to gravitate toward the likes of Casio G-Shock. But like so many of us watch guys, it seems he also appreciates these cheap, digital delights: For the second time, he's teamed up with the watch website Hodinkee on a special-edition G-Shock tastefully done up with colorful, retro cues that'll strike a chord for musicians in particular.

Much like the first such collaboration, the watch is distinguished by color highlights taken from a Casio keyboard from the 1980s. Specifically, the keyboard was called the PT-80, and like a G-Shock watch it was basic, cheap, fun, now packed with nostalgia and, of course, made by very same Japanese brand. Mayer seems to have a soft spot for the G-Shock 6900 series, in particuar, as it was also chosen for his first collab project. The 6900, with its large "G" button, roundish case and digital display is perhaps second only to the squarish 5600 among iconic G-Shocks, and a favorite choice for military, police and other such professions around the world.

Colors on the G-Shock x Hodinkee 6900-PT80 By John Mayer reference the Casio PT-80 keyboard from the 1980s. Courtesy

This G-Shock 6900-PT80, as it's called, will be as reliable and indestructible as any G-Shock, but is clearly meant for collectors. Like a white model of the Casio keyboard (which came in white and black versions) found on a pawn shop shelf, the watch's resin (plastic) case was given an off-white hue suggesting its vintage inspiration, and Hodinkee claims it'll look even better with wear and over time. Solar charging with the brand's Tough Solar tech would've been even better, but this one offers a two-year battery life.

When you combine John Mayer, Hodinkee and G-Shock you've got a perfect storm of hype and armies of fans that converge, so it's no surprise that the watch is already sold out on the Hodinkee Shop. At time of writing, however, it's still available for the same price of $180 from G-Shock, and for significantly more via eBay.

