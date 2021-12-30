All the Coolest Watches That Came Out in December 2021

That's just about a wrap on December and 2021. It's been an interesting year in watches, but there were all kinds that came out in the last month alone: from some new Seikos to cool and affordable watches like the Timex Giorgio Galli S1 38mm, and even some big news like the announcement of a Tiffany x Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711. You'll find even more fun new watches below, including complicated ones from Swiss heavy-hitters as well as some discoveries from small, independent brands you might not yet know.

IWC Big Pilot's Watch 43 Spitfire

IWC introduced two new members of its recently expanded (and downsized to 43mm from 46.2mm) Big Pilot's collection. One is in bronze and consistent with the vast majority of IWC's pilot's watches, taking inspiration from the "Type A" historic Flieger watches. Another version (pictured), however, has a rarer "Type B"-inspired dial and titanium case.

Price: $8,950

Patek Philippe Advanced Research 5750P Fortissimo Minute Repeater

This one's a doozy of a watch. Coming from the prestigious watchmaker's most experimental and forward-thinking workshop is a massively complicated minute repeater that's made to deliver a chiming sound that's outstanding both in its quality and volume. Only 15 examples will be made.

Price: On request

Blancpain 2022 Traditional Chinese Calendar

Perpetual calendar watches are complicated to begin with, but at least the mechanics for working with the Gregorian calendar are well established. Blancpain tweaked the concept to follow the Chinese lunar calendar, and they've released an elegant new iteration of it for 2022 with an enamel dial. It also tracks the Gregorian calendar and moonphases.

Price: $87,800

Titoni Heritage Chronograph

Haven't heard much about Titoni in a while (or ever)? Well the Swiss brand, mostly sold in Asia for some time, is aiming for the American consciousness in the near future. Perhaps this nice retro-styled automatic chronograph with a "panda dial" ("reverse panda dial" version also available) will get your attention.

Price: $2,400

Vacheron Constantin Traditionelle Complete Calendar Openface

Vacheron Constantin's complete calendar watches are complicated and impressive enough, but new versions (in white and ping gold) put all the hand-finished clockwork on display through a sapphire crystal dial. The effect is that of a skeletonized watch, and this level of horology is the kind you want to see as much as possible.

Price: $47,300

Echo/Neutra Averau 39 Black

Italian startup Echo/Neutra makes a unique field watch in its Averau. Even cooler than the 42mm version we enjoyed reviewing is a new model in 39mm with a sleek black finish.

Price: $715+

Bell & Ross BR 05 Horolum

Bell & Ross's "sports chic" watch, the BR 05, gets the same "Horolum" treatment that's previously been applied to other collection (like the BR 03-94). That means a matte gray finish with a strong emphasis on the hands' and indices' luminescent paint.

Price: $5,400

Tom Ford Ocean Plastic White

Generally known for rather high-end apparel, it's kinda cool that Tom Ford is making these watches out of recycled ocean plastic, including the strap. A new version comes in all white.

Price: $995

Straton Watch Co. Sportiva and Volante Watches



We love the looks of Straton's latest motorsport inspired collection. With a retro, "TV dial" style, the Sportiva (pictured) features a "meca-quartz" chronograph movement, while the Volante is powerd by a Sellita automatic movement. Only recently announced, the official launch and more details are expected in early 2022.

Price: TBD

Ianos Mihanikos

This Greek microbrand's dive watches are design-focused and said to be inspired by sponge diving. The Mihanikos is the company's second dive watch, and it features a Swiss automatic movement and case construction with 300m of water resistance.

Price: $1,455

Culem Skyline GMT

Like some art on your watch dial? You can have that, a GMT for tracking a second time zone and a unique souvenir from your trip to NYC with this automatic watch from microbrand Culem.

Price: $1,210

