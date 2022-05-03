These days, any red-carpet moment makes for another great chance for celebrity watch spotting. The annual Met Gala, held May 2nd at (obviously) the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, always features famous folks wearing wristwear of all stripes; indeed, as a fashion event, it encourages some of the most interesting watches to come out of hiding. You'll often find them matched to unconventional sartorial ensembles, as well as the larger-than-life celebrity personalities that attend the prestigious fundraising event.

Check out some of the big names — and their cool, classic and even remarkable — horological choices below.

Corey Gamble: Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 Tiffany Blue

One of the hottest and most exclusive watches of the moment made another appearance. It was spotted on the wrist of talent manager Corey Gamble, and it's the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 Tiffany Blue watch, of course — immediately standing out like almost no other watch thanks to its eye-catching blue dial. With one example having auctioned for over $6 million, it's the ultimate power statement watch you can have right now.

Price: $52,635

Will Welch: Rolex Datejust Modified by Chrome Hearts

Aftermarket modding of watches like Rolexes can be controversial, but global editorial director at GQ Will Welch doesn't mind. He walked the red carpet wearing a Rolex Datejust customized by Chrome Hearts with a custom bracelet and a smattering of diamonds. It's matched to his boots and tux — and more Chrome Hearts jewelry.

Price: On request

Jeremy Strong x Hublot Classic Fusion Bronze

One of a few Hublots spotted at the Met Gala was on the wrist of actor Jeremy Strong. The model he wore is the recently released Classic Fusion Bronze with a brown dial that gives it a cool monochromatic look.

Price: $13,300

Dwyane Wade: Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Self-Winding

Among all the bling, Dwyane Wade's dressy Vacheron Constantin Patrimony is refreshing. Matched to an off-white suit, this particular version of the Patrimony comes on a brown alligator strap with a pink gold case that seems to echo the suit's buttons. A tastefully understated choice, but that conservative exterior hides some of the most impressive Swiss horology inside.

Price: $25,900

Ryan Reynolds: Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch Moonshine Gold

It doesn't get more classic than the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch. But Ryan Reynolds didn't choose just any old Speedy: this is a version with a green dial and bezel and a case and bracelet in Omega's own proprietary alloy called "Moonshine Gold." It's one of Omega's new releases for 2022, and it's one of our absolute faves.

Price: $34,800

Regé-Jean Page: Longines DolceVita

Actor Regé-Jean Page has been spotted with various watches in the past, but at least for the time being you'll find him wearing Longines. Yes, he's officially a brand ambassador as of late 2021, and the watch he wore to the Gala was a recently announced version of the DolceVita. It's hard to go wrong with a Tank-style watch at a formal event, and the DolceVita fits the bill.

Price: $1,675

