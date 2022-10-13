Bremont tends to elicit emotional responses in watch enthusiasts, and when the brand announced its own movement last year, it expectedly caused a stir. The first watches it powered were high-end and limited, but they've now finally released the kind of products these movements were meant for. Not only are the new watches non-limited and more affordable, but the new Supernova collection also features the very on-trend "integrated bracelet" design (a first for the brand).

Integrated bracelet? Think the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and Patek Philippe Nautilus and the way those watches have cases that are designed as part of the bracelets (and aren't compatible with standard straps). These watches are also the height of hype and prestige, so just about everyone else needs to have something of this genre, also sometimes called "sports chic" or something similar. Now Bremont joins the fray with a compelling combination of design and horological chops.

The Bremont Supernova is 40mm wide and 11.1mm thick. Bremont

Bremont's movement, the ENG300 series, wasn't just a big deal for the brand, but also because it marked the first watch movements to be produced at scale in Britain in many decades — a country with a historically important role in watches. Now, exactly to what extent it's "in-house" (Bremont doesn't use the term) is something watch enthusiasts will continue to scrutinize and debate. But one thing's for certain, it's a high-quality movement Bremont is producing to a large degree in Britain (you can see it through a caseback display window), and the new watches it comes in are pretty cool.

The dial at 6 o’clock indicates the movement’s 65-hour power reserve. Bremont

It's worth noting that, although a lot of brands are doing it, integrated bracelets are a design, engineering and production challenge that typically adds to the cost of a watch. For many people it also adds to the attraction. Bremont is known for its case engineering, though, and this has the brand's famous Trip-Tick case, DLC-treated case, hardened steel bezel, anti-shock movement mount and should generally be expected to be as tough as other Bremont watches. Its 40mm sizing sounds just about right on the money for our tastes, but a length of 53mm means you might want to try it on in person.

The Supernova is, in fact, only one of three new collections that feature versions of the ENG300 movements. While the Supernova steals the show, the other collections present the movement at more approachable prices. The Fury pilot's watches and the dressier Audley both start at $6,795. The Supernova comes in three different versions, two with black dials and either stick or Arabic numerals, as well as a version with a white dial and Arabic numerals, all with a price of $8,995.

