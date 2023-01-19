Every G-Shock watch is made to withstand intense impacts and brutal conditions \u2013 these two models add extra functions and tech to the brand's legendary resilience. GW9400Y-1 RANGEMAN The latest addition to G-Shock's Master of G lineup, the GW9400 Rangeman ($330) is designed specifically to withstand grueling conditions endured by "rangers, rescue crews, and anyone else whose profession or activities demand unfailing reliability." The solar-powered watch is packed with tons of vital tech functions, all accessible via impact-resistant, cylindrical stainless-steel buttons with grippy knurling for all-conditions use. Its large and legible two-level digital display and motion graphic display are highly visible, even in bright outdoor conditions. The Rangeman's premier feature is Triple Sensor Ver.3, G-Shock's suite of high-performance sensors that measure altitude, barometric pressure, temperature, and direction. Sensor functions are controlled by an impact-mitigating central Direct Sensor Button that's guarded by a special gasket to provide airtightness, 200-meter water resistance and protection from foreign matter. This is a watch that will withstand anything that comes your way while providing the tools you need to navigate any adventure or challenge. Special Feature: Triple Sensor Ver.3 Water-Resistance: 20 bar (200m) Battery: Solar-Powered Band: Resin Price: $330 SHOP NOW GGB100Y-1A MUDMASTER The GGB100 Mudmaster ($380) takes G-Shock's legendary impact resistance and dials it up to a bajillion, thanks to the high rigidity carbon material infused into its Carbon Core Guard case. The material shrugs off "damage and deformation" while facilitating extreme airtightness and is bolstered by a special mud-resistant filter, and dual-layer case back comprised of a stainless-steel panel back and glass fiber-embedded fine resin cover. Topping off the watch's rugged credentials is a bezel constructed of three-layer resin with carbon fiber inserts. Easily adjusted and controlled via the G-SHOCK Connected app, the GGB100 features a compass, plus altimeter, barometer, temperature and pedometer functions, a Super Illuminator LED light for extra visibility and G-Shock's Mission Log function. Mission Log records and synthesizes altitude measurements from the watch and route info from your smartphone for a complete overview of every adventure. Special Feature: Mud Resist Water-Resistance: 20 bar (200m) Battery Life: Approx. 2-years Band: Resin Price: $330 SHOP NOW