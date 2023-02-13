Bookmark this page and return often, as we'll update it throughout the year with the most notable new Seiko watches of 2023.
Watchmaking giant Seiko is nothing if not prolific, to the point that it can be tough even for the most hardcore fanboys to keep up with all the brand's releases. We're Seiko fans, and it's our job, and it's still a challenge: sometimes, great Seikos even get buried by other great Seikos.
A good problem to have, perhaps, but it might help to have a curated selection of standout releases all in one place. That's what you'll find here — not every single model in every single announcement, but those that are most noteworthy. This year, you can expect the usual unexpected from the brand, but also celebrations of the brand's 110th anniversary — and that of Japan's first wristwatch, the Seiko Laurel.
From affordable Seiko 5 Sports, through Prospex, Presage, King Seiko and, yes, even Grand Seiko this is where to get your 2023 Japanese watchmaking fix.
King Seiko 39mm
The King Seiko collection is expanding in terms of choices, and new models represent its dimensions expanding by 2mm. The existing 37mm models aren't going away, but they're now joined by 39mm versions in three variants, plus a limited-edition one with a special dial pattern.
Diameter: 39mm
Movement: Seiko 6R55 automatic
Price: $1,800
Seiko Prospex "Solar Sumo" GMT
With the familiar silhouette of the Sumo dive watch, this addition to the Prospex line features some twists. In addition to a beautiful colorway (two, actually), you get a solar-charging quartz movement with the ever (and increasingly) popular GMT for tracking a second time zone.
Diameter: 45mm
Movement: Seiko Solar
Price: ~$830
Grand Seiko Elegance Hi-Beat GMT Yukigesho SBGJ271
Grand Seiko combines familiar elements in a novel package. You've perhaps seen a similar case and dial design within the Elegance collection, and even those featuring a GMT. This one, however, also includes a high-beat (5Hz) movement and a new vertically striped dial texture inspired by, once again, snow.
Diameter: 39.5mm
Movement: 9S86 automatic
Price: $7,100
Seiko Prospex Black Series
Seiko has extended its series of all-black versions of some of its most popular sport watches. They include the "62mas" modern reinterpretation" (shown here), and we have to say they all look pretty killer — though, for our money, a plain matte dial might look even better than the striped pattern. This model has a higher-end movement and is limited to 600 examples.
Diameter: 41.5mm
Movement: Seiko 8L35 automatic
Price: ~$3,400
