Bookmark this page and return often, as we'll update it throughout the year with the most notable new Seiko watches of 2023.

Watchmaking giant Seiko is nothing if not prolific, to the point that it can be tough even for the most hardcore fanboys to keep up with all the brand's releases. We're Seiko fans, and it's our job, and it's still a challenge: sometimes, great Seikos even get buried by other great Seikos.

A good problem to have, perhaps, but it might help to have a curated selection of standout releases all in one place. That's what you'll find here — not every single model in every single announcement, but those that are most noteworthy. This year, you can expect the usual unexpected from the brand, but also celebrations of the brand's 110th anniversary — and that of Japan's first wristwatch, the Seiko Laurel.

From affordable Seiko 5 Sports, through Prospex, Presage, King Seiko and, yes, even Grand Seiko this is where to get your 2023 Japanese watchmaking fix.