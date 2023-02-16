What Watch Does Pedro Pascal Wear in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’?

Society has collapsed. Your fellow man is as much a danger as the undead monsters that roam the land. Survival is your priority — knowing the exact time or appreciating the finer points of a well-crafted timepiece are secondary concerns.

If, however, you're merely a popcorn-munching spectator to this terrifying hypothetical, you’ve got the luxury to idly ponder what kind of watch would be tough enough and most appropriately badass for this situation. If you’re a fan of HBO’s The Last of Us, and inclined to scope wristwear, the watch Pedro Pascal’s character Joel wears seems to offer an answer. But what exactly is that watch?

Being a plot device and much more than a mere wardrobe choice makes this watch even more noteworthy, but IDing it has confounded even the internet.

courtesy

What Joel’s watch in The Last of Us actually looks like

If there's not a clear shot of a watch in movies and TV, the horologically obsessed work from clues. For The Last of Us, you’ve got to start with the watch elements we can make out from often dark screen captures: Black dial; relatively thin sword hands; a seconds subdial at 6 o’clock; large Arabic numerals for 3, 9 and 12 with smaller numerals for the rest; pips (dots) for each index.

It's a pretty typical military watch look, and while those elements together should narrow down the search a lot, there are some confounding factors. A key element of the show is that the watch itself is broken, with a shattered crystal partially obscuring the dial, but you can clearly see that there is no brand name anywhere on the dial. Further, there are discrepancies between the watch in the original video game and the HBO show. In the video game, for example, it features a fluted bezel, but not in the show.

One of the clearer shots of Joel’s watch in the show. courtesy The shattered crystal obscures some key features. courtesy

What else might be relevant? Some have speculated that since the story begins in the year 2003, the watch would have to be from around that year or earlier — but producers aren't always that careful. The original game is from 2013 and the show premiered in 2023, so there's a real possibility that the watch or the inspiration for it is more contemporary.

What about the strap? Yeah, it's a NATO, but since straps are easily interchangeable it doesn't offer anything definitive. So where does all this leave us?



Pedro Pascal wears a prop watch, but where does its design come from?

The internet has collectively concluded that it looks a lot like a Lum-Tec Super Combat B2, but as the show's costume director Cynthia Summers tells Gear Patrol, "the watch is custom built by the amazing props dept."

This definitively establishes that the watch itself isn't an existing model or one that was modified. According to show creator Neil Druckmann in a 2020 podcast: "the watch actually came from the concept art. There was this drawing of a watch on Joel's wrist and it seemed kinda interesting." But it doesn't mean that it wasn't based on or inspired by a specific watch that existed in the world — even perhaps the Lum-Tec, which was out around the time of the video game's production (reviewed on Worn & Wound in 2012).

The now discontinued Lum-Tec Super Combat B2 is about the closest existing model to Pedro Pascal’s prop watch. courtesy

Remember, though, that the HBO series is based on a video game, and the prop watch is intended to be a replica of that 3D rendering (despite the difference noted above). The exact combination of design elements do look like the Lum-Tec, but they're basically all off-the-shelf features common on military and pilot's watches. If you wanted a military-looking watch for a tough-guy character, you might very well come up with something similar. You can surely find dozens of like designs on Alibaba.

courtesy

Want the same watch? Here are your best options

The Lum-Tec Super Combat B2 is obviously pretty close. Unfortunately, it's out of production and not super easy to find online. With all the attention it's gotten, however, you'd think that the brand would have every reason to bring the model back in the future. It'd be cool if they made a version with the fluted bezel like in the video game and one without it, like in the HBO series. Here's hoping.

If you're a super fan (or are looking for a Joel Halloween costume), you can even find Etsy listings with watches featuring a crystal broken in the same pattern as Joel's. There was also a replica made for the video game, which you'll also have to find secondhand now. (You can also see his exact boots here and his jacket here.) There are yet many more options that would fit the character and style of watch well within field watches and pilot's watches. Specifically, you might check out a Seiko 5 Sports or a Bertucci field watch (look for larger sizes around 41mm or larger to match The Last of Us look more closely).

And here's what we think Joel should've worn

"Watches for the zombie apocalypse" is a recurring theme among watch blogs rounding up generally tough watches. Joel's watch might've predated the apocalypse in the story, but with a military style it also seems to fit right into the show's gritty trajectory. If, however, you're preparing for some hellish outbreak and dog-eat-dog aftermath, we've got a few ideas about watches that would pair perfectly with your guns, bunker and canned food.

Seiko Prospex Solar "Arnie"

Seiko Prospex Solar "Arnie" macys.com $525.00 SHOP NOW

Paired with Arnold Schwarzenegger's bulging muscles and firepower in multiple '80s action films, what could be more appropriate for your zombie apocalypse fit? It's big and tough, with military vibes, and it's solar powered so you won't need to worry about scavenging for watch batteries.



Casio Pro Trek

courtesy Casio Pro Trek PRG340-3 casio.com $280.00 SHOP NOW

You know, we were going to suggest G-Shock, but that almost goes without saying. Casio's Pro Trek watches, however, are nearly as tough and more specifically designed for outdoor use with the likes of a compass and other features. Get one with solar charging, and you'll be all set — the aesthetic fits, too.

Sinn 556

courtesy Sinn 556 watchbuys.com $1,290.00 SHOP NOW

Known for German tool-watch toughness, almost any Sinn watch would probably do the trick. But we'd personally want something simple like the 556 that wouldn't get in the way with a bulky case (it measures 38.5mm), and an automatic movement means no worries about battery changes.