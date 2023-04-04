Vaer's Limited-Edition Watch Is a Military-Inspired Diver Done Right

Watches occupy a unique spot in our collective consciousness. They're equal parts useful tools and fashion accessories and have inextricable connections to our past and some of humanity's most significant endeavors. The military, for instance, has deep connections to timekeeping, to the point that some watchmakers still take inspiration (and construction cues) from that connection to this day.

— a brand out of Venice, California dedicated to making well-built watches at affordable prices — is one such brand harkening back to the '70s for its latest limited-edition release, the , which just so happens to be available right now.

From its unidirectional ceramic bezel to its included nylon strap and everything in between, this beautiful timepiece is a fitting homage to the old-school divers of the 1970s military. Of course, it's not just styling that makes this watch "mission-ready" (to use a military colloquialism). It also has the construction and mechanisms to back its looks up — like a reliable Miyota 9015 automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve, an AR-coated double-domed sapphire crystal to fend off glares, Super-LumiNova dial paint and pro-grade 200-meter water resistance. And the whole thing comes in a shockingly affordable $599 package.

So what's the catch, you ask? Well, the release is limited to just 50 examples in total. That means, if you want one, you're going to have to be quick on the draw if you hope to add this old-meets-new military-inspired diver to your rotation.