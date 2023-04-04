Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
This Device Can Help You Grow a Better Beard
3
Don't Deride My Plastic Watch
4
A GMC Hummer EV Overlander Is Coming
5
Roam Florida’s Wild Outdoors

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Vaer's Limited-Edition Watch Is a Military-Inspired Diver Done Right

Only 50 of these D5 Special Forces automatic timepieces are being offered at Huckberry.

By Sean Tirman
vaer d5 special forces automatic watch
Huckberry

Watches occupy a unique spot in our collective consciousness. They're equal parts useful tools and fashion accessories and have inextricable connections to our past and some of humanity's most significant endeavors. The military, for instance, has deep connections to timekeeping, to the point that some watchmakers still take inspiration (and construction cues) from that connection to this day.

Related Stories
15 Incredible Dive Watches Under $1,000
Seiko's Turtle Is the Ultimate Everyman Dive Watch
5 Questions to Ask Before You Buy a Dive Watch

Vaer — a brand out of Venice, California dedicated to making well-built watches at affordable prices — is one such brand harkening back to the '70s for its latest limited-edition release, the D5 Special Forces Automatic Watch, which just so happens to be available on Huckberry right now.

Huckberry

Vaer D5 Special Forces Automatic Watch

huckberry.com
$599.00
SHOP NOW

From its unidirectional ceramic bezel to its included nylon strap and everything in between, this beautiful timepiece is a fitting homage to the old-school divers of the 1970s military. Of course, it's not just styling that makes this watch "mission-ready" (to use a military colloquialism). It also has the construction and mechanisms to back its looks up — like a reliable Miyota 9015 automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve, an AR-coated double-domed sapphire crystal to fend off glares, Super-LumiNova dial paint and pro-grade 200-meter water resistance. And the whole thing comes in a shockingly affordable $599 package.

vaer watch
Huckberry

So what's the catch, you ask? Well, the release is limited to just 50 examples in total. That means, if you want one, you're going to have to be quick on the draw if you hope to add this old-meets-new military-inspired diver to your rotation.

SHOP NOW

Related Stories
The Best Dive Watches at Every Budget
The Best Military Watches and Their Histories
The Fascinating History of the NATO Watch Strap
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      More From News & Product Releases
      Save Big on These On-Sale Weed Vaporizers for 420
      MoonSwatch Moonshine Gold: All You Need to Know
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      This Cooler Is Ushering In a New Era of Cold
      The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: What You Need to Know
      This Is Aesop's Best Product. Here's Why
      Here's How Starbucks' Olive Oil Coffee Tastes
      Nike Air Ship: the Original Air Jordan, Explained
      Save Up to 46% on a Great Pellet Grill Smoker
      These Are the Best Spring Patio Furniture Sales
      Porsche's 911 Hybrid: Everything You Need to Know