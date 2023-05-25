Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . Over the years, Luminox has collaborated with everyone from U.S. Air Force pilots to the Navy SEALs. Now, the brand is building on its legacy by launching a new MIL-SPEC series. What does Mil-Spec mean? The term is short for \u2018Military Specification\u2019 and refers to the U.S. Department of Defense's military standard. A product that complies with the Department\u2019s expectations for sourcing, fabrication, material quality and supply can be referred to as a Mil-Spec product. So in effect, the Luminox MIL-SPEC series proudly carries this label because it\u2019s built to perform in the toughest conditions \u2014 while worn by all. The Backstory Luminox: A Legacy Built to Survive and Thrive First launched in 1989, Luminox was initially driven by a dedication to cutting-edge luminescence and legibility (hence the name). Since then, this same illumination technology has powered every high-performance sports watch to come out of the brand. However, to push itself further, Luminox has continued to tap all sorts of global powerhouses to help equip its designs. As a result, the brand has worked with icons like the Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue, the U.S. Bobsleigh and Skeleton Teams and even Bear Grylls to reimagine what a watch can do. Now, its latest endeavor invites fans to hold themselves to the highest standard; the U.S. Military standard that is. The Gist The MIL-SPEC 3350 Series is Hard Wearing and Ultra Durable Some fans may recognize Luminox\u2019 CARBONOX+ material across these watches\u2019 cases. The high performance \u2018carbon long bar compound\u2019 is used to make the case ultra strong while keeping it (ultra) lightweight. The watches\u2019 titanium bezel is yet another weight-saving choice, in a gorgeous eye-catching colorway. Both the titanium bezel and several scattered steel case parts also help protect the watch from salt water oxidation; while the powerful battery promises 84 months (seven years) of battery life. Perhaps most notably, the watch\u2019s ETA movement offers both Heavy and PreciDrive. Traditionally, if a watch is shocked or \u2018experiences unbalance,\u2019 its movement will suffer. However thanks to HeavyDrive technology, the MIL-SPEC 3350 Series is designed to receive a counter-impulse once impacted; which will prevent its hands from accidentally skipping. Meanwhile, PreciDrive is designed to optimize the watch\u2019s time precision to +/- 10 seconds/year deviation (meaning that even if you use this watch 365 days a year, the time will never deviate more than 10 seconds from the true time). Plus, thanks to an additional thermo-compensation unit, a small motor pulses in tune to any changes in the surrounding (or water) temperature, to prevent your watch from deviating further. Our POV The MIL-SPEC 3350 Series is a Must Have for True Outdoorsmen While it\u2019s built per military criteria, this watch is a great piece of gear for a wide range of wearers. It\u2019s equipped to keep up with everyone from first responders to the most careful timekeepers, and can do more than just roll with the punches. Thanks to its ultra-precise heavy duty movement, the MIL-SPEC 3350 series will keep you in check on the trail, while remaining lightweight enough for a full trek through the backcountry. Of course, it\u2019s sure to impress in more populated settings, and would make a great gift for any dad this Father\u2019s Day. So explore the collection today, and imagine living life to a higher standard. Price: $695 SHOP NOW