The Best Dive Watches Under $2,000

For less than $1,000, you can buy an array of pretty wonderful dive watches — timepieces whose recommendation we fully stand behind. Double that figure, however, and you can nab yourself something so good so might never feel the temptation to buy another watch again.

Why $2,000? At this price, the materials used in watches' construction tends to enter the "premium" range: regulated Swiss movements, well-constructed bracelets that mirror those from blue-chip brands, sapphire crystals and functions that used to be reserved for watches that cost much more money.

All of which begs the question — why would you spend more than $2,000 on a simple dive watch? They're are admittedly plenty of good reasons: you do get better quality and finer tolerances the more money you spend (up to a point), and some of these are worth the price of admission to certain consumers. (And certain consumers value a dial that's signed by a big-name brand.) But ask us, and we'd be the first to tell you that any of the watches listed below will serve you well for many years to come.

Alsta Nautoscaph Superautomatic

Courtesy

If you were paying attention the last time you watched Jaws, you might have seen a chunky dive watch on Richard Dreyfuss's wrist. What was it, you ask? It was this thing (or, at least a vintage version of it): the Alsta Nautoscaph. Housed in a thick cushion case, this automatic diver looks like it's perfectly up to the task of fighting giant ocean predators. Outfitted with a workhorse Seiko movement and Super-LumiNova lume, it's also perfectly adequate for everyday wear.

Movement: Seiko NH35A automatic

Diameter: 38mm

Water Resistance: 300m

Price: $1,005

Manufacturer Info: huckberry.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf

Courtesy

Thin, handsome and available in countless different colorways and variations, the Super Sea Wolf has been in production since 1953, the year that saw the debut of classics such as the Rolex Submariner and Blancpain Fifty Fathoms. Powered by an automatic movement made by STP (a brand that's also owned by the Fossil Group, which now owns Zodiac), featuring 200m of water resistance and a well-proportioned 40mm x 11mm case, the Sea Wolf is easily one of the best buys in modern dive watches.

Movement: STP 3-13 automatic

Diameter: 40mm

Water Resistance: 200m

Price: $1,095+

Manufacturer Info: zodiacwatches.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Mido Ocean Star Tribute

Courtesy

This special edition of Mido's Ocean Star celebrates 75 years of that line in a tribute based upon a model from the 1960s. Featuring an old-school aluminum bezel insert, handsome sea blue dial and an ETA-based movement powering a day-date display, the Ocean Star Tribute is just as cool as it's big brand brethren, but much less expensive. It doesn't hurt that it ships on an awesome steel bracelet — sort of a cross between a beads-of-rice and a Milanese.

Movement: Mido Caliber 80 automatic (base ETA C07.621)

Diameter: 40.5mm

Water Resistance: 200m

Price: $1,150

Manufacturer Info: shop.hodinkee.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Seiko Prospex SPB143

Courtesy

Seiko has reinterpreted its classic 62MAS dive watch from 1965 numerous times over the past few years, but it's the SPB143 (and its brethren, each of which features a slightly different dial color) that's proven to be the best-loved. With a modern diameter of 40.5mm and Seiko's in-house 6R35 automatic movement, the 143 is an incredible value at around $1,200. In fact, given its premium features and badass looks, we reckon folks are likely to mistake it for a much more expensive watch.

Movement: Seiko 6R35 automatic

Diameter: 40.5mm

Water Resistance: 200m

Price: $1,200

Manufacturer Info: seikoluxe.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Christopher Ward C60 Sapphire

Courtesy

If you're looking for something completely different, well — look no further. The C60 Sapphire dial is made of a thin sapphire wafer so that you can see the automatic movement ticking away beneath. It's also water-resistant to a whopping 600m, meaning you will be crushed long before your watch will. With its mix of modern tech and looks with old school dive watch cues, this has to be one of the most unique divers below the $2k mark.

Movement: Sellita SW200 automatic

Diameter: 40

Water Resistance: 600m

Price: $1,030

Manufacturer Info: christopherward.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Yema Superman Heritage Blue

Courtesy

If you were to take this watch back with you several decades in a time machine, chances are you'd fit right in. Upgraded with modern features such as the SW200-1 automatic movement and a sapphire crystal, the Superman Heritage Blue is otherwise a faithful recreation of a French dive watch that saw use by the French military in the 1970s. Available now in two sizes and on your choice of bracelet or strap, it's a wildly good watch for the money, and one you can take with you on the deepest dives.

Movement: Sellita SW200-1 automatic

Diameter: 39mm/41mm

Water Resistance: 300m

Price: ~$1,471

Manufacturer Info: yema.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Longines HydroConquest

Courtesy

Want premium looks from a serious brand without paying premium money? Then the HydroConquest may be the watch for you. Available in several colors and sizes, its got classic, midcentury dive watch cues and oversize typeface that lends some interest to the dial. Water-resistant to an impressive 300m, it also features sapphire crystal, a unidirectional dive bezel and a date window.

Movement: Longines cal. L888 automatic

Diameter: 41mm

Water Resistance: 300m

Price: $1,600

Manufacturer Info: longines.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Benrus Type 1 Limited Edition

Courtesy

Originally, the only way to get your hands on a Benrus Type 1 was to get yourself shipped to Southeast Asia with a machine gun in your hands. No so anymore — Benrus is back, and this time, the clandestine Type 1 is available to the general public. With its asymmetric, brushed steel case, sterile dial, 300m of water resistance, 12-hour bezel and nylon strap, this watch is all business. Built to last, it's far and away one of the best dive watches under $2k.

Movement: ETA 2681 automatic

Diameter: 42.5mm

Water Resistance: 300m

Price: $1,695

Manufacturer Info: shop.hodinkee.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Doxa Sub 300T

Courtesy

The Sub 300T is all the proof you need that you can get a wildly good watch — with history and a serious brand behind it — for not a ton of money. Its decompression bezel, highly visible handset, colored dials, cushion case, beads of rice bracelet and absurdly deep water resistance rating are made with serious divers in mind. If you're the type of person who enjoys life beneath the waves, you'd be remiss not to give one of these a try. (It also comes in six different colors.)

Movement: ETA 2824-2 automatic

Diameter: 42.5mm

Water Resistance: 1,200m

Price: $1,890

Manufacturer Info: doxa.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Oris Divers Sixty-Five 40mm

Courtesy

The Divers Sixty-Five may be one of the best watches at the $2,000 mark — period. This 40mm version with a beautiful blue dial and "maxi"-style indices ships on a black, Tropic-style strap and features an automatic Swiss movement. It brings the vintage vibes with a crown guard-less case, a thin, rotating dive bezel and yellow lume, mimicking the look of old watches. Classic in proportions and look and fitted with a screw-down crown for 100m of water resistance, the Divers Sixty-Five is a watch that deserves to be on your radar.

Movement: Sellita SW 200-1 automatic

Diameter: 40mm

Water Resistance: 100m

Price: $2,000

Manufacturer Info: shop.hodinkee.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED





This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io