Today's Top Stories
1
The 10 Best Watches Under $5,000
2
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
3
Our 79 Favorite Products of 2020
4
Our 50 Most Popular Guides of 2020
5
The 19 Best Office Chairs of 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Dive Watches Under $2,000

From resurrected heritage brands like Alsta to blue chip companies like Longines, these are the best in sub-$2k divers.

By Oren Hartov
best dive watches under 2k
Courtesy

For less than $1,000, you can buy an array of pretty wonderful dive watches — timepieces whose recommendation we fully stand behind. Double that figure, however, and you can nab yourself something so good so might never feel the temptation to buy another watch again.

Why $2,000? At this price, the materials used in watches' construction tends to enter the "premium" range: regulated Swiss movements, well-constructed bracelets that mirror those from blue-chip brands, sapphire crystals and functions that used to be reserved for watches that cost much more money.

Related Stories
The Best Dive Watches Under $500
15 Incredible Dive Watches Under $1,000
The 12 Best Dive Watches at Every Budget

All of which begs the question — why would you spend more than $2,000 on a simple dive watch? They're are admittedly plenty of good reasons: you do get better quality and finer tolerances the more money you spend (up to a point), and some of these are worth the price of admission to certain consumers. (And certain consumers value a dial that's signed by a big-name brand.) But ask us, and we'd be the first to tell you that any of the watches listed below will serve you well for many years to come.

Alsta Nautoscaph Superautomatic

best dive watches under 2k
Courtesy

If you were paying attention the last time you watched Jaws, you might have seen a chunky dive watch on Richard Dreyfuss's wrist. What was it, you ask? It was this thing (or, at least a vintage version of it): the Alsta Nautoscaph. Housed in a thick cushion case, this automatic diver looks like it's perfectly up to the task of fighting giant ocean predators. Outfitted with a workhorse Seiko movement and Super-LumiNova lume, it's also perfectly adequate for everyday wear.

Movement: Seiko NH35A automatic
Diameter: 38mm
Water Resistance: 300m
Price: $1,005
Manufacturer Info: huckberry.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf

best dive watches under 2k
Courtesy

Thin, handsome and available in countless different colorways and variations, the Super Sea Wolf has been in production since 1953, the year that saw the debut of classics such as the Rolex Submariner and Blancpain Fifty Fathoms. Powered by an automatic movement made by STP (a brand that's also owned by the Fossil Group, which now owns Zodiac), featuring 200m of water resistance and a well-proportioned 40mm x 11mm case, the Sea Wolf is easily one of the best buys in modern dive watches.

Movement: STP 3-13 automatic
Diameter: 40mm
Water Resistance: 200m
Price: $1,095+
Manufacturer Info: zodiacwatches.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Mido Ocean Star Tribute

best dive watches under 2k
Courtesy

This special edition of Mido's Ocean Star celebrates 75 years of that line in a tribute based upon a model from the 1960s. Featuring an old-school aluminum bezel insert, handsome sea blue dial and an ETA-based movement powering a day-date display, the Ocean Star Tribute is just as cool as it's big brand brethren, but much less expensive. It doesn't hurt that it ships on an awesome steel bracelet — sort of a cross between a beads-of-rice and a Milanese.

Movement: Mido Caliber 80 automatic (base ETA C07.621)
Diameter: 40.5mm
Water Resistance: 200m
Price: $1,150
Manufacturer Info: shop.hodinkee.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Seiko Prospex SPB143

best dive watches under 2k
Courtesy

Seiko has reinterpreted its classic 62MAS dive watch from 1965 numerous times over the past few years, but it's the SPB143 (and its brethren, each of which features a slightly different dial color) that's proven to be the best-loved. With a modern diameter of 40.5mm and Seiko's in-house 6R35 automatic movement, the 143 is an incredible value at around $1,200. In fact, given its premium features and badass looks, we reckon folks are likely to mistake it for a much more expensive watch.

Movement: Seiko 6R35 automatic
Diameter: 40.5mm
Water Resistance: 200m
Price: $1,200
Manufacturer Info: seikoluxe.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Christopher Ward C60 Sapphire

best dive watches under 2k
Courtesy

If you're looking for something completely different, well — look no further. The C60 Sapphire dial is made of a thin sapphire wafer so that you can see the automatic movement ticking away beneath. It's also water-resistant to a whopping 600m, meaning you will be crushed long before your watch will. With its mix of modern tech and looks with old school dive watch cues, this has to be one of the most unique divers below the $2k mark.

Movement: Sellita SW200 automatic
Diameter: 40
Water Resistance: 600m
Price: $1,030
Manufacturer Info: christopherward.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Yema Superman Heritage Blue

best dive watches under 2k
Courtesy

If you were to take this watch back with you several decades in a time machine, chances are you'd fit right in. Upgraded with modern features such as the SW200-1 automatic movement and a sapphire crystal, the Superman Heritage Blue is otherwise a faithful recreation of a French dive watch that saw use by the French military in the 1970s. Available now in two sizes and on your choice of bracelet or strap, it's a wildly good watch for the money, and one you can take with you on the deepest dives.

Movement: Sellita SW200-1 automatic
Diameter: 39mm/41mm
Water Resistance: 300m
Price: ~$1,471
Manufacturer Info: yema.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Longines HydroConquest

best dive watches under 2k
Courtesy

Want premium looks from a serious brand without paying premium money? Then the HydroConquest may be the watch for you. Available in several colors and sizes, its got classic, midcentury dive watch cues and oversize typeface that lends some interest to the dial. Water-resistant to an impressive 300m, it also features sapphire crystal, a unidirectional dive bezel and a date window.

Movement: Longines cal. L888 automatic
Diameter: 41mm
Water Resistance: 300m
Price: $1,600
Manufacturer Info: longines.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Benrus Type 1 Limited Edition

best dive watches under 2k
Courtesy

Originally, the only way to get your hands on a Benrus Type 1 was to get yourself shipped to Southeast Asia with a machine gun in your hands. No so anymore — Benrus is back, and this time, the clandestine Type 1 is available to the general public. With its asymmetric, brushed steel case, sterile dial, 300m of water resistance, 12-hour bezel and nylon strap, this watch is all business. Built to last, it's far and away one of the best dive watches under $2k.

Movement: ETA 2681 automatic
Diameter: 42.5mm
Water Resistance: 300m
Price: $1,695
Manufacturer Info: shop.hodinkee.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Doxa Sub 300T

best dive watches under 2k
Courtesy

The Sub 300T is all the proof you need that you can get a wildly good watch — with history and a serious brand behind it — for not a ton of money. Its decompression bezel, highly visible handset, colored dials, cushion case, beads of rice bracelet and absurdly deep water resistance rating are made with serious divers in mind. If you're the type of person who enjoys life beneath the waves, you'd be remiss not to give one of these a try. (It also comes in six different colors.)

Movement: ETA 2824-2 automatic
Diameter: 42.5mm
Water Resistance: 1,200m
Price: $1,890
Manufacturer Info: doxa.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Oris Divers Sixty-Five 40mm

best dive watches under 2k
Courtesy

The Divers Sixty-Five may be one of the best watches at the $2,000 mark — period. This 40mm version with a beautiful blue dial and "maxi"-style indices ships on a black, Tropic-style strap and features an automatic Swiss movement. It brings the vintage vibes with a crown guard-less case, a thin, rotating dive bezel and yellow lume, mimicking the look of old watches. Classic in proportions and look and fitted with a screw-down crown for 100m of water resistance, the Divers Sixty-Five is a watch that deserves to be on your radar.

Movement: Sellita SW 200-1 automatic
Diameter: 40mm
Water Resistance: 100m
Price: $2,000
Manufacturer Info: shop.hodinkee.com

SHOP PRE-OWNED


Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
$118 $139

$21 OFF (15%)

These cotton percale sheets boast a  270 thread count and always stay cool — perfect for hot sleepers. Brooklinen is one of our go-to's for linens, especially at 15 percent off. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

Levi's Type III Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Type III Sherpa Trucker Jacket
stagprovisions.com
$100 $128

$28 OFF (22%)

Levi's Premium line takes some of the brand's most classic silhouettes and re-ups them with some of the best materials and updated fits. We love this dark take on the type III sherpa. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DROPS OF 2020

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
$40 $55

$15 OFF (27%)

This plant-based protein is keto-friendly and supports healthy recovery post-workout. The perfect companion to a 2021 fitness resolution. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FITNESS GUIDES OF 2020

Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug with Standard Lid
Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug with Standard Lid
$19 $25

$6 OFF (24%)

Yeti mugs are some of our favorites and any time one goes on sale, we jump on it because they usually end up selling out fast. This mug might be perfect. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Braun Series 9 9330s Electric Razor
Braun Series 9 9330s Electric Razor
$180 $300

$120 OFF (40%)

Five shaving elements and sonic vibrations make this one of the most efficient, comfortable razors you can buy. This can also be used wet or dry and for up to 60 minutes on one charge. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HABITS FOR A SMOOTH SHAVE

Wolf Roadster Watch Winder
Wolf Roadster Watch Winder
$399 $945

$546 OFF (58%)

An elegant addition to your office, lounge, or bedroom, this watch winder keeps your automatic watches powered with up to 1,200 turns per day and three different rotational directions. 

READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
$116 $145

$29 OFF W/ CODE BYE2020 (20%)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. 

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller Sayl Chair
$463 $545

$82 OFF (15%)

Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, this is everything you could want in a desk chair: airy, comfortable, visually-striking and a great value. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Steelcase Gesture Chair
Steelcase Gesture Chair
$823 $961

$138 OFF (14%)

This chair changed the game when it comes to doing office furniture right, marking a shift from stuffy, stiff pieces to comfortable furniture a human would actually want to use. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE STEELCASE GESTURE

Chaco Z/Cloud
Chaco Z/Cloud
$88 $110

$22 OFF (20%)

Chaco bolstered its original Z sandal with a pillow-top footbed and dubbed the new version the Z/Cloud. Everything you want from Chaco — a sturdy and simple sandal — with next-level comfort. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS AND BOOTS OF 2020

Adidas Stan Smith Vegan
Adidas Stan Smith Vegan
$51 $85

$34 OFF (40%)

These Stan Smiths are made without animal products, melding the iconic shoe with the materials and principles of sustainability. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DROPS OF 2020

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
$100 $150

$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon DC Turntable with Ortofon 2M Red Cartridge
Pro-Ject Debut Carbon DC Turntable with Ortofon 2M Red Cartridge
$404 $449

$45 OFF W/ CODE CLEARANCE (10%)

This turntable hones in on enhanced basics rather than expensive features, making a product that is simple and effective, allowing you to get the most out of your modern and vinyl records.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VINYL SETUPS

Bialetti Moka Express Espresso Maker
Bialetti Moka Express Espresso Maker
$25 $35

$10 OFF (29%)

The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE GRINDERS OF 2021

Seiko 5 Automatic Watch
Seiko 5 Automatic Watch
Seiko amazon.com
$252 $350

$99 OFF (28%)

Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown, and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. It even has a see-through case back to see the movement at work. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $5,000

Asics Runners Mask
Asics Runners Mask
$28 $40

$12 OFF (30%)

Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
gearpatrol.me
$30 $50

$20 OFF (40%)

Uniqlo always brings the hits and this vest is no exception. Made with ultra-light down, it is the perfect layering piece from fall through spring. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000
GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000
$18 $22

$4 OFF (18%)

It pays to have a flashlight on hand, trust us. Better yet, keep two around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR GEAR OF 2020

Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye 38mm
Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye 38mm
$149 $179

$30 OFF (16%)

With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.

READ MORE ABOUT THE Q TIMEX MODELS

Herman Miller Eames Molded Plastic Side Chair
Herman Miller Eames Molded Plastic Side Chair
$336 $395

$59 OFF (15%)

Fit for any room in the house, this durable version of the classic Eames Shell Chair adds class and modern styling to any living space. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE EAMES MOLDED CHAIR

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
$15 $27

$12 OFF (44%)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
$289 $349

$60 OFF (17%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office, it may be time to invest in a nice chair for the home office. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
$26 $35

$9 OFF (26%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2020

Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
$94 $140

$46 OFF (33%)

A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Dive Watches
The Ultimate Guide to Military Watches
Independent Watch Brands, in Their Own Words
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How Your Favorite Brands Make Watches
The 10 Best Watches Under $5,000
This Man Makes a Living Selling Vintage Ads
The Adventure-Ready Watches of 2020
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Rolex
The 12 Best Dive Watches at Every Budget
A Brief Guide to Affordable Vintage Rolex Watches
The Most Important Rolex Watch You Never Heard of