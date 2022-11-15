5 Gift Watches for the Toughest People on the Planet

Luminox watches are inspired by the uncompromising resilience of military professionals.
Founded in 1989 in San Rafael, CA, Luminox produces timepieces with cutting-edge luminescence and readability for the toughest people on the planet. The brand's watches are designed with Navy SEALs, military, law enforcement, first responders, explorers and ardent outdoor enthusiasts in mind. Packed with features and technology that propel adventures further, and safely, there may not be a better gift for any adrenaline junkie in your life.
Featuring 20 ATM (200m) water resistance and a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, the Pacific Diver 3120 Series is a Luminox best-seller. Honoring your giftee's uncompromising energy for adventure, the watch features an engraved case back that reads, “EVERY SECOND COUNTS.” It's the perfect gift for the person who lives life to the fullest and packs each day full of adventure.
In honor of Veteran's Day, this special edition of the 3600 Series honors the 30-plus-year collaboration between Luminox and the Navy SEALs. The Navy SEAL Foundation Eagle and Anchor logo is emblazoned on the case back. That case and the watch's bezel are crafted from ultra-lightweight CARBONOX™, a tough material that will withstand any environment. An excellent gift, the 3600 Series is a sophisticated and practical tribute to those who have fought for our country.
The famous SEAL mantra, “The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday,” is inscribed directly onto this chronograph's dial. SEALs are constantly pushed to their limits and understand that while challenges will make every day a battle, you have the ability to tackle them. anyone who shares this philosophy will appreciate the ruggedness embodied in this chrono, which comes with a black buckle and a black, genuine rubber strap in 24 mm. It's made to handle tough days, especially when that means every day.
The Master Carbon SEAL Automatic combines all the elements that comprise the Luminox ethos: toughness, luminosity, extreme weather resistance, and legibility. Its exhibition case back provides a crystal clear look at the automatic rotor at its heart. Protecting its powerful movement is a CARBONOX™+ case that is stronger, lighter, more durable and more shock and scratch-resistant than ever before.
Made in partnership with Lockheed Martin, this pilot's watch is inspired by the storied American WWII aircraft of the same name. The P-38 Lightning's highly legible dial rests behind a sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating, ensuring visibility in any lighting condition. The vintage-inspired design is available in three dial colors with a choice of mesh bracelet or leather strap.