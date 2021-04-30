Today's Top Stories
Why Are Bourbon Prices Climbing So Fast?

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Nine – Listen Now

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

Editor Will Price talks us through why bourbon prices are climbing so quickly. It's kinda bad news for lovers of brown spirits... and the trend isn't stopping any time soon. But Will puts it all into perspective, and explains why the Three Tier-System is mostly to blame.

Also, Will just launched Chasing Whiskey: a monthly email update with new bottles to look out for, and whiskey recommendations from other readers. Subscribe to GP here, and you'll be on the list.

Tell us about the One Good Bottle of whiskey you've been enjoying for a chance to get featured in our next email by reaching out to wprice@gearpatrol.com with the subject line "Chasing Whiskey".

Show Notes

Chasing Whiskey: a new monthly email newsletter by Will Price for fans of brown spirits:

Subscribe to the Gear Patrol Dispatch and Chasing Whiskey here

One Good Bottle:

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Barrel Proof (~$65)

Also mentioned:

"Shelf Sleepers" – bottles worth picking up, even after a price hike

