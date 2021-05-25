3 Ways to Reduce Your Electricity Bill This Summer

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

From settings adjustments to product recommendations, Editor Eric Limer gives a thorough rundown of how to asses your energy usage and begin paring it back. Especially as summer sets in and air conditioners go full blast, these are top tips to keep in mind and put into practice.



Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

01:35 – The 3 Tips

03:38 – Most Important: Up-To-Date Appliances

04:30 – Saving Money Is Mostly a Longer-Term Goal

05:20 – Being Mindful of How You Use Tech, and "Energy-Saver" Modes

07:15 – Gaming Consoles: an Example of Big Power Drains

08:42 – Different Energy Saving Modes

09:25 – TV Settings to Modify for Energy Savings

10:34 – What Energy Star Certification Means, and New vs. Old Appliances

12:05 – Bonus Nerd Fact: Chest Freezers are Very Efficient

13:25 – Some Specific Product Recommendations: Streaming Sticks and More

17:50 – LED Light Bulbs, Smart Home Products (and Dumb Home Products)

20:55 – Vampire Loads and Why Surge Protectors Are Super Important (and "Fun")

30:00 – Eric's Top Recommendation for Energy Savings

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

