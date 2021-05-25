3 Ways to Reduce Your Electricity Bill This Summer

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
From settings adjustments to product recommendations, Editor Eric Limer gives a thorough rundown of how to asses your energy usage and begin paring it back. Especially as summer sets in and air conditioners go full blast, these are top tips to keep in mind and put into practice.
Show Notes:
Episode Navigation:
- 01:35 – The 3 Tips
- 03:38 – Most Important: Up-To-Date Appliances
- 04:30 – Saving Money Is Mostly a Longer-Term Goal
- 05:20 – Being Mindful of How You Use Tech, and "Energy-Saver" Modes
- 07:15 – Gaming Consoles: an Example of Big Power Drains
- 08:42 – Different Energy Saving Modes
- 09:25 – TV Settings to Modify for Energy Savings
- 10:34 – What Energy Star Certification Means, and New vs. Old Appliances
- 12:05 – Bonus Nerd Fact: Chest Freezers are Very Efficient
- 13:25 – Some Specific Product Recommendations: Streaming Sticks and More
- 17:50 – LED Light Bulbs, Smart Home Products (and Dumb Home Products)
- 20:55 – Vampire Loads and Why Surge Protectors Are Super Important (and "Fun")
- 30:00 – Eric's Top Recommendation for Energy Savings
Featured:
