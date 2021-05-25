Today's Top Stories
1
3 Ways to Reduce Your Electricity Bill This Summer
2
Glashütte Original's SeaQ Is Up for All Adventures
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
All the Best Deals and Memorial Day Sales
5
Change the Way You Run with Future Fitness

3 Ways to Reduce Your Electricity Bill This Summer

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Fifteen – Listen Now

By Gear Patrol
limer
Gear Patrol
apple podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts

spotify podcasts

Listen on Spotify

tunein

Listen on TuneIn

stitcher

Listen on Stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

From settings adjustments to product recommendations, Editor Eric Limer gives a thorough rundown of how to asses your energy usage and begin paring it back. Especially as summer sets in and air conditioners go full blast, these are top tips to keep in mind and put into practice.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

  • 01:35 – The 3 Tips
  • 03:38 – Most Important: Up-To-Date Appliances
  • 04:30 – Saving Money Is Mostly a Longer-Term Goal
  • 05:20 – Being Mindful of How You Use Tech, and "Energy-Saver" Modes
  • 07:15 – Gaming Consoles: an Example of Big Power Drains
  • 08:42 – Different Energy Saving Modes
  • 09:25 – TV Settings to Modify for Energy Savings
  • 10:34 – What Energy Star Certification Means, and New vs. Old Appliances
  • 12:05 – Bonus Nerd Fact: Chest Freezers are Very Efficient
  • 13:25 – Some Specific Product Recommendations: Streaming Sticks and More
  • 17:50 – LED Light Bulbs, Smart Home Products (and Dumb Home Products)
  • 20:55 – Vampire Loads and Why Surge Protectors Are Super Important (and "Fun")
  • 30:00 – Eric's Top Recommendation for Energy Savings

    Featured:

    How to Save Energy When Your A/C Is Draining It

    It's Time to Check Your Surge Protectors

    The Best Apartment-Friendly Smart Home Devices

    The Ultimate Guide to Making Your Home Smart

    The Best Smart Thermostats: Which Is Right For Your Home?

    The Best Smart Plugs To Buy in 2021

    Google Finally Announced a New Chromecast: Here's What You Need to Know

    All the Reasons to Still Buy an Apple TV In 2021

    The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

    Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Gear Patrol Magazine Issue Sixteen
    You Should Rotate Your Running Shoes — Here's Why
    Like Vintage Outdoor Gear? This Archive Is for You
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Self-Driving Cars? They’re Not Here...Yet
    The Designer Using Collabs as a Force for Good
    Whiskey Lovers: It's Time to Start Drinking Rum
    How to Save Energy When Your A/C Is Draining It
    Inside the Push to Diversify the Bike World
    The Bourbon Drinker's Guide to Rum
    Review: The Omega Speedmadster Professional
    The Comeback of the Classic Cassette