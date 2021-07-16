Seth Rogen’s Grav Bong, a MagSafe Battery Pack, and Hyundai Goes for Grins

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
We start this episode with Apple's new–and first–MagSafe accessory, the MagSafe Battery Pack. At $99, it's about twice as much as third-party options, but by dint of being an actual Apple product, it does more, and works more fluidly within Apple's ecosystem. We see upsides and downsides and discuss them all.
Next, we talk about the new Hyundai Elantra N sport sedan–a 276-horsepower, manual transmission car aimed squarely at the small performance car market. Hyundai used to be a cheap, non-issue brand; I think because of this new car in particular the brand is now undeniably desirable.
Lastly, Seth Rogen's weed and smoking accessory brand Houseplant released its latest product, a gorgeous glass gravity bong, the $190 Houseplant Gravity Glass. We talk about the product, but also the brand in general, and why it feels different from other celebrity-driven brands; namely, that it's not super corny.
Show Notes:
Episode Navigation:
02:00 – Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
15:32 – Hyundai Elantra N
27:22 – Houseplant Gravity Glass
Featured:
The iPhone 12 is a Great Smartphone with Even Greater Promise
The Best MagSafe Cases for Your iPhone 12
The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12
Should You Buy Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack for Your iPhone 12?
Seth Rogen's Weed Brand Made a Gravity Bong
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra Is One of the Best Values in New Cars
The 2021 Hyundai Veloster N: A Hot Hatch for Extroverts Who Love a Good Deal
The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.