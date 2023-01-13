Danner’s New Evergreen Collection Is Purpose-Built for Longevity

Danner is known for building durable, high-quality boots purpose-built to take you anywhere. Still, with enough wear (and plenty of love), even the most premium materials and superior construction will eventually wear out. Danner is the first to admit this \u2013 that's why the brand has an entire division dedicated to restoring its customers' well-worn boots: Danner Recrafting. Based in Portland, OR, the team is equipped to repair and revive your go-to Danner boots using new materials \u2013 and plenty of care \u2013 so they'll be with you for countless more years. The brand\u2019s new Evergreen collection offers fans a line of fully 'recraftable' products built in the USA. The collection is designed specifically so that each boot survives a full lifecycle and stays out of landfills. Centered around the Pine Grove Chukka and Douglas boots, the premium leather styles boast removable Ortholite footbeds and Danner wedge outsoles for maximum cushioning and support. The Douglas GTX ($280) also features a 100 percent waterproof GORE-TEX liner, making it a solid go-to for wet streets and rainy days, and the Pine Grove Chukka ($240) features a soft, full-grain leather upper ready for every-day duty. Learn more about Danner\u2019s Recrafting program and shop the Evergreen Collection below. Price: $240 - $280 SHOP NOW