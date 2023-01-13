Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Fans are gearing up for the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1st, Samsung's first in-person event in three years, during which the company is expected to fully unveil the Galaxy S23 series for the first time. Based on leaked images published by WinFuture, the new Galaxy S23 is expected to forego its standard raised camera 'island' and instead feature individual protrusions for each of its three cameras. The photos also indicate that the phone will be available in black, white, green and lilac, and it's been speculated that a brighter LED display will be on offer.
Today we’re taking a look at a new gear marketplace, Y-3 collection and the Suzuki Jimny Five-Door.
Danner’s new Evergreen collection offers fans a line of fully 'recraftable' products built in the USA. The collection is designed specifically so that each boot survives a full lifecycle and stays out of landfills. Centered around the Pine Grove Chukka and Douglas boots, the premium leather styles boast removable Ortholite footbeds and Danner wedge outsoles for maximum cushioning and support. The Douglas GTX ($280) also features a 100 percent waterproof GORE-TEX liner, making it a solid go-to for wet streets and rainy days, and the Pine Grove Chukka ($240) features a soft, full-grain leather upper ready for every-day duty. Learn more about Danner’s Recrafting program and shop the Evergreen Collection below.
Popular Snowboarder Travis Rice and MTB free-rider Cam Zink have together launched SENDY: a new online marketplace where fans can buy, sell and rent adventure sports equipment. The platform makes it easy to rent expensive gear for shorter trips and ultimately aims to make these products more generally accessible. Download the SENDY app at the link below and start perusing everything from snowboards to technical apparel.
Last year the brand celebrated its 20th anniversary. This year, it hopes to kick off a whole new era. Simultaneously drawing on and disrupting its adidas' (Y-3's parent brand) athletic heritage, the new SS23 collection explores the concept of ‘Artisan Codes of Sport.’ Featuring everything from sashiko-inspired footwear to letterman jackets and track pants to cardigans, the collection has something to appeal to every taste. Launched today, the dynamic new collection is shippable below.
Suzuki unveiled the Jimny Five-Door at the Auto Expo 2023 in India, a very anticipated global model that rocks a spacious cabin and stretches almost two feet longer than the legendary three-door Kei car. Equipped with off-road tires, the vehicle sits on 15-inch wheels and features impressive approach (36°), breakover (24°) and departure (50°) angles to tackle mud and rocky terrain as well as the three-door, only with more passengers. Not to say it's large by any means: its cargo capacity of 7.3 cubic feet expands to 11.7 cubic feet with the rear seat folded. The five-door is powered by a grunty little 1.5-liter, 108-horsepower engine mated to a four-speed automatic and a simple 4WD system. While it’s yet to receive a U.S. release date, a gearhead can dream.
Weatherman, the umbrella brand conceived and founded by actual weatherman Rick Reichmuth, prides itself on offering extremely durable products. Its umbrellas are made to stand up to extreme weather and feature hand-sewn panels and fiberglass ribs equipped to stave off 55-mph winds. If those 55 mph winds pull hard enough or, more likely, you forget your umbrella in a restaurant, onboard Bluetooth will help you track it down. The brand has just launched a new line of Neon Umbrellas ($69 - $94), sure to brighten your day.