We Just Can't Wait for this New and Upcoming Winter Gear

As the latest Outdoor Retailer Snow Show marches on, we continue geeking out over all the rad new gear. We've seen a number of promising products slated to release for winter '22-'23 — including a burly mountaineering pack, a crucial update to glove liners and expanded sizing in some heritage products, among other developments.

While the pandemic has many of our community navigating and presenting from afar, this go-around we've been repeatedly reminded just how united and resilient outdoor enthusiasts are. No matter the challenges, innovation and progression carry on.

So whether you're out in the alpine, or you're looking for the perfect glove to keep your digits toasty while you walk the dog, next winter will have something for everyone. Here are a few standout picks from this year's show.

Hestra Tactility Liner

After a soft release of about 500 units, Hestra is going all-in with this premium accessory next winter. The app-controlled liner ($320) can slowly spool out warmth to last all day, and even recognize your activity and adjust heat levels accordingly. With a slim profile and battery pack that sits on the wrist, it can work solo or instantly upgrade your favorite pair of gloves — making them one of a very cozy kind.

Rab Mythic Ultra Jacket

If there’s one thing prior testing has taught us, it’s that Rab can make a jacket that’s equal parts functional, comfy and warm as hell. The 18.9-ounce, 900 fill-power Mythic Ultra is the latest heir to that grand tradition, buttressed by DWR-treated 10-denier nylon ripstop fabric, a helmet-compatible down-filled hood and a built-in lightweight stuff sack. All in all, a package worthy of the not-inconsiderable $475 price tag.

Kinco Gloves Expanded Sizing

Most of us are familiar with Kinco gloves by now — their iconic Otto striped cotton canvas and yellow leather combo is hard to miss. As part of a push for inclusivity, the brand is releasing its well-known 901, 901T and 1927 snow gloves in women’s specific sizing. With all the same materials Kinco is known for (premium grain pigskin, cotton-blend canvas and a 100-percent polyester elastic knit wrist), the expanded sizing promises to deliver performance to a larger audience.

Polartec Haglofs L.I.M. ZT Mid Sync 2 Jacket

This technical piece from Finland boasts the latest iteration of Polartec Power Air , which employs I-Beam construction to shed five times fewer microfibers than other premium midlayers while maxing out warmth-to-weight. Thanks to Polartec Alpha and Polartec Power Dry, it’s also super-breathable and quick-drying. Thumbholes, a longer fit to sync with gloves and pants and backpack-friendly panels round out the unique package, which will retail for around $156.

Danner Evergreen Collection

Bridging the gap between urban fashion and outdoor function, Danner's new Evergreen Collection comprises two new styles: the Douglas and Pine Grove Chukka. Both walk the line (get it?) between all-day comfort and functionality — and good looks. The Douglas in particular caught our eye: it's crafted with full-grain leather for the upper, coated with Gore-Tex for all-weather performance, has a slip-resistant outsole and perhaps best of all, can be completely re-crafted as part of Danner's repair program.

Salewa Ortles Ascent Mid GTX Shoe

This burly 30-ounce winter climber ($399.95) is loaded with powerful ingredients. A Vibram alpine guide outsole optimizes the traction on snow and ice, while a leather upper and Gore-Tex insulated comfort membrane keep feet warm and dry in the gnarliest of conditions. Not unlike a premium running shoe, the insoles feature carbon — loaded with stiff nylon fiberglass — to ensure smooth crampon compatibility for serious mountaineering.

Osprey Mutant Nimsdai 90

Designed for Nepalese mountaineer and Osprey athlete Nirmal Purja MBE and his team for their 2020 ascent of K2, this pack is made to perform in the farthest reaches of the outdoors. Prioritizing stability, superior load carry and a streamlined construction, this mountaineering wonder boasts a proprietary lightweight frame, dual ToolLocks, removable top lid and strippable features. The Nanofly grid fabric and robic nylon base are both made with bluesign-approved, GRS-certified recycled materials and protected by a PFC/PFAS-free DWR treatment.

