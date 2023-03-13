While many of today's E-Bikes tend to skew towards the weighty, tech-inspired build; Vintage Electric Bikes likes to keep things a little chicer. The brand\u2019s gorgeous 72 Volt Roadster can bring you anywhere. It\u2019s built to tackle hills and cuts previous five - 30mph acceleration times in half. Plus, fans won\u2019t have to sacrifice any power in this sleek style. The Roadster offers 4000 watts of power across a 72 volt battery \u2013 and can reach top speeds of 20 miles per hour. On top of that, you can even customize the bike to your needs by adding smart accessories like mirrors, racks, panniers or a lock. Want to take it even further? Add Race Mode to take your bike off-roading \u2013 and up to 40 mph \u2013 for just $149. Price: $6,995 SHOP NOW