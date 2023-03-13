Hit the Streets with Vintage Electric Bikes' Roadster

This E-Bike packs a ton of power into a sleek, road-ready frame.

By Gear Patrol Studios
vintage electric bike roadster

While many of today's E-Bikes tend to skew towards the weighty, tech-inspired build; Vintage Electric Bikes likes to keep things a little chicer. The brand’s gorgeous 72 Volt Roadster can bring you anywhere. It’s built to tackle hills and cuts previous five - 30mph acceleration times in half. Plus, fans won’t have to sacrifice any power in this sleek style. The Roadster offers 4000 watts of power across a 72 volt battery – and can reach top speeds of 20 miles per hour. On top of that, you can even customize the bike to your needs by adding smart accessories like mirrors, racks, panniers or a lock. Want to take it even further? Add Race Mode to take your bike off-roading – and up to 40 mph – for just $149.

Price: $6,995

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
Today in Gear: The Day’s Best Product News
Today in Gear: Five Products Worth Studying Up On
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Forget Hatchets, It’s Time to Throw Knives
Today in Gear: What’s New and Notable
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Today in Gear: T.G.I.F. Edition
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick
This Self Driving Smart Stroller is Powered by AI