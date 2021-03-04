Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Latest on a New Sonos Speaker, a Ferrari SUV & More
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals.
Ferrari doesn't need an SUV to be crazy profitable. That gives Maranello the freedom to make the Purosange something special.
There's more to the latest binding, gear stashing and mountain chatting equipment than meets the eye.
A chronograph offers genuine utility with its ability to easily time events. This is how to operate one.
True surround sound, fit for your space.
Honda became the first manufacturer to hit a major self-driving milestone...in a car you wouldn't have expected.
It's got a high-end automatic movement and finishing...but will the watch-buying public care?
It's simple and free.
The best kitchen knives are the ones that suit your style of cooking.
The Brits are getting their own special edition Jeep, and you won't believe how much it costs.
The first image of the next Sonos Roam, the company's new portable speaker, has just leaked online.