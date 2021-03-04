Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
1
Introducing The Gear Patrol Podcast
2
The Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds of 2021
3
The Watches You Missed from the 2021 Golden Globes
4
Nike Secretly Updated One of Its Fastest Shoes
5
The Best Used Cars You'd Actually Want to Own

Today in Gear: The Latest on a New Sonos Speaker, a Ferrari SUV & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
sonos move smart speaker
Future PublishingGetty Images

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

Ferrari Doesn't Need to Make an SUV, But They're Doing It Anyway. That's a Good Thing
ferrari logo
Ferrari

Ferrari doesn't need an SUV to be crazy profitable. That gives Maranello the freedom to make the Purosange something special.

LEARN MORE

I Tested 3 Innovative Snow Sports Products and Here's What Happened
man holding snowboard on snowy mountain
Rich Stoner

There's more to the latest binding, gear stashing and mountain chatting equipment than meets the eye.

LEARN MORE

How to Use a Chronograph Watch
brew chronograph watch on wrist operating pusher
Gear Patrol

A chronograph offers genuine utility with its ability to easily time events. This is how to operate one.

LEARN MORE

The Best Home Theater Starter Kits of 2021
onkyo hts3910 home theater package
Onkyo

True surround sound, fit for your space.

LEARN MORE

This Fancy Honda Is the Closest Thing We Have to a Self-Driving Car
honda legend
Honda

Honda became the first manufacturer to hit a major self-driving milestone...in a car you wouldn't have expected.

LEARN MORE

Can Citizen Get Away With a $6,000 Automatic Watch?
mechanical
Citizen

It's got a high-end automatic movement and finishing...but will the watch-buying public care?

LEARN MORE

Now It's Easier Than Ever to Switch from iCloud to Google Photos
icloud
Courtesy

It's simple and free.

LEARN MORE

The 14 Best Kitchen Knives You Can Buy in 2021
best kitchen knives gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

The best kitchen knives are the ones that suit your style of cooking.

LEARN MORE

Jeep's Most Expensive Wrangler Is a Super-Limited Edition You Can't Have
jeep wrangler 1941
Jeep

The Brits are getting their own special edition Jeep, and you won't believe how much it costs.

LEARN MORE

Sonos’s New Speaker Just Leaked, and It'll Put Basic Bluetooth to Shame
sonos move smart speaker
Future PublishingGetty Images

The first image of the next Sonos Roam, the company's new portable speaker, has just leaked online.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Today in Gear
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories