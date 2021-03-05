Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Best Grills of 2021, an Awesome E-Gravel Bike & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Land Rover's newest Defender will give American families the flexibility they want.
Jeep may change one of its iconic names; the Ram Dakota may be back on; and Kia just made one of its cars way cooler.
Jaxjox's good-looking DumbbellConnect can go from eight pounds to 50 with the tap of a button.
How one of the world’s foremost watchmakers ended up producing a watch for the official pizza of high-school pizza parties.
Solid denim, new takes on some familiar dive watches and more in this week's roundup.
The rubber cutting board has the upper-hand on the wood and plastic board in almost every way.
Sonos has officially confirmed that its next hardware event will held on March 9. Here's what it might announce.
This Crow can fly — with or without electric power.
From a $199 grill that outcooks $1,000 grills to one of the best-designed products, let alone grills, money can buy, these are the 9 best gas grills money can buy.
From DJI's fancy FPV drone to Razer's first audio glasses, Microsoft's Intelligent Speakers and Samsung's next-generation Chromebook.