14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

Solid denim, new takes on some familiar dive watches and more in this week's roundup.

By Zen Love
watches
Courtesy

For this week's drops we've got denim, dive watches and some swanky boots. Don't miss a new, warm but lightweight and breathable merino hoody, some interesting watches from smaller brands and a Reebok x Margiela collab shoe. All this, a beads-of-rice watch bracelet, and more in this weeks roundup of excellent style and watch releases.

Revtown Lightweight Denim

revtown jean in dark medium blue
Revtown

Revtown’s newest Lightweight Jean is the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. It's built upon the brand's foundational Decade Denim with a slightly lighter weight and same sharp fit. It's Revtown's lightest fabric yet and delivers ultimate comfort and breathability — keeping you feeling good no matter where your day takes you. The Lightweight Jean is offered in two colorways, dark indigo with a subtle sheen or a medium-dark indigo that is perfectly faded. They've also been created with a soft hand feel and light fit, but rest assured the quality guarantees durability. With maximum comfort and mobility, they are ideal for commuters and travelers — the Lightweight may well be your new favorite jean.

Price: $89

SHOP NOW

Swatch x MoMA Watches

watches
Courtesy

Swatch partnered with the Museum of Modern Art on playful watches with themes based on the museum's most iconic works, including Hope II by Gustav Klimt, Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh, and others. They're available online from the MoMA store.

Price: $80

SHOP NOW

Outerknown The New Denim Project Knit Shirt

watches
Courtesy

Made from recycled blue jeans, this button-up shirt features two chest pockets, mother-of-pearl buttons and a classic fit. It has a soft, subtle texture and is made without any dyes.

Price: $118

SHOP NOW

Shinola Silly Putty Detrola Watch

watch
Courtesy

No, it's not a watch made of the famously gooey, bouncy rubber material: it's the Detroit-based watchmaker's latest co-branding exercise with iconic American companies like Silly Putty's owner, Crayola. The watch is appropriately playful with bright colors and affordable pricing, but it unfortunately doesn't allow you to transfer newspaper-ink images with funny distortions.

Price: $395

SHOP NOW

Naadam Café Cotton Cashmere Hoodie

watches
Courtesy

This knit hoodie is made from a blend of recycled coffee grounds, cotton and cashmere. It has a soft, cool feel and comes in sizes XS to XXL.

Price: $150

SHOP NOW

Chronoswiss Opus Chronograph Flag Watch

watch
Courtesy

A complicated new chronograph from independent watchmaker Chronoswiss offers a look at its intricate innards and a striking aesthetic. The chronograph mechanism itself is involved, but so are the process and techniques in skeletonizing it and the dial in an attractive way.

Price: $11,400

SHOP NOW

Savas The Legend Boot: Gasoline

watches
Courtesy

Made by hand in the hills of Tuscany, The Legend boot features a vat-dyed kangaroo leather that’s lined with calf leather. It has a flexible leather sole. and almond-shaped two and a brass zip up the back.

Price: $825

SHOP NOW

Oris Aquis Relief Date Red

watches
Courtesy

Will red be the new en vogue dial color of 2021? Probably not, but it sure makes for a striking look on this new version of Oris's popular Aquis dive watch, which featuring a steel bezel with markings carved in relief. (The dial also matches the brand's signature red rotor that winds the automatic movement visible through the case back.) It'll be available for sale March 11.

Price: $2,300

LEARN MORE

Taylor Stitch Long Haul Jacket in Natural Organic Selvedge

watches
Courtesy

This trucker jacket is crafted from 10-ounce organic cotton that has a natural finish. The style features two chest pocket, two hand-warmer pockets and YKK hardware.

Price: $188

SHOP NOW

Autodromo Intereuropa Copperstate 1000 Edition

watches
Courtesy

Everybody's favorite automotive watchmaker issued a special edition of 1,000 manually wound Intereuropa models. Equipped with copper dials, they celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Copperstate 1000 race and feature a robust Swiss-made movement and a striking design.

Price: $1,500

SHOP NOW

Reebok x Margiela Tabi Classic Sneakers

watches
Courtesy

This is the ultimate ‘80s mash-up. The collab features elements from Reebok’s 1983 Classic Leather trainers and Maison Margiela’s 1988 Tabi boots — the split-toe design is immediately recognizable.

Price: $270

SHOP NOW

B&R Bands Beads of Rice Bracelet

watches
Courtesy

B&R's take on the beads of rice bracelet is sporty and even available in a 22mm width, which is perfect for larger tool watches. Equipped with both brushed and polished surfaces, its a cool modern take on a design that's only just becoming popular again in the last couple of years. Note that each "bead of rice" is an individual link, unlike some examples which merely mimic the look with a single link shaped like multiple beads.

Price: $75

SHOP NOW

Tecovas Cooper Nile Croc Boots

watches
Courtesy

Tecovas just added two limited edition boots to its roster made from luxurious Nile crocodile. The Rhett and the Cooper feature black cherry coloring. The Cooper features a round toe, 1.5-inch heel, a calfskin shaft and Goodyear-welted construction.

Price: $595

SHOP NOW

Sinn U1-T DS Watch

sinn
Sinn

Sinn's classic U1 dive watch is famously made from German submarine steel. The newest version is fully treated with the brand's proprietary "Tegimented" hardening process and a new dial execution. The dial has a rough-finished look thanks to a "decorative grinding" technique. The exact texture won't be the same on any two examples.

Price: $2,850

SHOP NOW

The Best Style Deals of the Week

Save Khaki Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
Save Khaki Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
Save Khaki eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $60 (50% off)
An alternative to the hoodie. 

Techné Instruments Merlin 9238A SS GB
Techné Instruments Merlin 9238A SS GB
Techné Instruments verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$260 $245 (6% off)
Field ready. 

Sebago Dan Wild Loafers
Sebago Dan Wild Loafers
Sebago eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $110 (50% off)
Not your average loafers. 

Drake's Classic Donegal Hat
Drake's Classic Donegal Hat
Drake's toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $69 (13% off)
Made for cool mornings. 

Uniqlo Denim Jacket
Uniqlo Denim Jacket
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $30 (25% off)
Your everyday spring jacket. 

J.Crew Kenton Cap-Toe Boots
J.Crew Kenton Cap-Toe Boots
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$298 $100 (66% off)
Use the code GOSPRING

Le Specs Bandwidth Sunglasses
Le Specs Bandwidth Sunglasses
Le Specs nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$69 $25 (63% off)
The best affordable shades. 

Todd Snyder Workwear Snap Jacket
Todd Snyder Workwear Snap Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$188 $84 (55% off)
A vintage-inspired mechanic's shirt. 

Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$398 $114 (71% off)
Spring means light layers. 

Aquatalia Dax Suede Boat Shoe
Aquatalia Dax Suede Boat Shoe
Aquatalia nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$395 $195 (50% off)
Weatherproof moc-toe kicks. 

Men's Khaki Field Quartz Bracelet Watch, 38mm
Men's Khaki Field Quartz Bracelet Watch, 38mm
Hamilton nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$445 $220 (50% off)
Your go-to for years to come. 

Todd Snyder Reverse Fleece Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder Reverse Fleece Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$168 $119 (29% off)
Cozy for every season. 

Ugg Courtland Boot
Ugg Courtland Boot
nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $120 (40% off)
Where the ranch meets the beach. 

Alex Mill Field Shirt
Alex Mill Field Shirt
ALEX MILL nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $40 (57% off)
Field of Dreams

Guanábana Handmade Eyeglasses Keeper Cord
Guanábana Handmade Eyeglasses Keeper Cord
Guanábana toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$42 $34 (19% off)
Artisan Croakies. 

Wood Wood Fabian Shirt
Wood Wood Fabian Shirt
Wood Wood verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$270 $189 (30% off)
Your go-to layer. 

Sanders Suede Gibson Shoes
Sanders Suede Gibson Shoes
Sanders toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$285 $194 (31% off)
Suede shoes are just better

Everlane Relaxed Summer Jean
Everlane Relaxed Summer Jean
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $20 (71% off)
Hard to go wrong with these. 

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $96 (35% off)
The best overshirt you can buy. 

Stan Ray Tie-Dye Logo Tee
Stan Ray Tie-Dye Logo Tee
madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $30 (40% off)
Relaxed workwear. 

Todd Snyder x Champion Hoodie
Todd Snyder x Champion Hoodie
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $99 (28% off)
The classic. 

Madewell x Penfield Equinox Puffer Jacket
Madewell x Penfield Equinox Puffer Jacket
Madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$275 $55 (80% off)
Now's the best time to buy a parka. 

Rhodes Footwear Dolomite Boot
Rhodes Footwear Dolomite Boot
Rhodes Footwear huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $161 (35% off)
A vintage-inspired hiker. 

Gevril Wall Street Automatic Diver
Gevril Wall Street Automatic Diver
Gevril nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$3,495 $750 (78% off)
Serious savings. 

Uniqlo Milano Ribbed Crew Neck Sweater
Uniqlo Milano Ribbed Crew Neck Sweater
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $30 (25% off)
Wear it til summer. 

Timex MK1
Timex MK1
TIMEX nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $45 (49% off)
Ideal for every day. 

J.Crew Micro-Fleece Pullover
J.Crew Micro-Fleece Pullover
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $38 (72% off)
Use the code SHOPSALE

Bellroy Apex Slim Sleeve
Bellroy Apex Slim Sleeve
Bellroy huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$129 $80 (38% off)
A solid slim wallet. 

Nike Killshot SP
Nike Killshot SP
Nike endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $59 (38% off)
A modern classic.

Todd Snyder Wool Cruiser Jacket
Todd Snyder Wool Cruiser Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$598 $399 (33% off)
Filson, but make it NYC. 

Le Mont St Michel Work Jacket
Le Mont St Michel Work Jacket
Le Mont St Michel toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$280 $209 (25% off)
Can't beat the classic. 

Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses
Saint Laurent nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$405 $100 (75% off)
Not your dad's aviators. 

Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $144 (41% off)
Your spring jacket. 

Saucony Jazz Original Vintage
Saucony Jazz Original Vintage
Saucony endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$99 $69 (30% off)
Hard to fault a classic. 

Onia Josh Polo
Onia Josh Polo
Onia nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$125 $20 (84% off)
Upgrade your polo. 

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch
Timex Huckberry
SHOP NOW

$189 $132 (29% off)
An affordable diver. 

Clae One-Piece Leather Sneaker
Clae One-Piece Leather Sneaker
Clae nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $60 (60% off)
Feit-light. 

Everlane Crew Neck Sweater
Everlane Crew Neck Sweater
EVERLANE nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$64 $34 (47% off)
A great layer for spring. 

Teva Hurricane XLT2 ALP Sandasl
Teva Hurricane XLT2 ALP Sandasl
Teva nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$85 $47 (44% off)
With or without socks. 

Crescent Down Works + Todd Snyder Corduroy Short Parka
Crescent Down Works + Todd Snyder Corduroy Short Parka
toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$898 $699 (22% off)
The ultimate collab. 

Nike Space Hippie 04
Nike Space Hippie 04
Nike endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$185 $115 (38% off)
Far out. 

Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$305 $100 (67% off)
The cooler Italian Wayfarers. 

Brandblack Kashiba Lux Slides
Brandblack Kashiba Lux Slides
Brandblack verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$110 $66 (40% off)
Treat your feet.

Outerknown Sur Zip Hoodie
Outerknown Sur Zip Hoodie
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $51 (60% off)
A steal for one of our favorite hoodies.

Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea Boot
Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea Boot
Astorflex endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$175 $115 (34% off)
Italian-made Chelsea boots.

Everlane ReNew Short Parka
Everlane ReNew Short Parka
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $66 (60% off)
Stay warm.

Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Los Angeles Hoodie
Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Los Angeles Hoodie
Todd Snyder x Peanuts toddsnyder.com
$138.00
SHOP NOW

$188 $169 (10% off)
Surf's up. 

Gucci Sunglasses
Gucci Sunglasses
GUCCI nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$390 $140 (64% off)
Perfect for cloudy days. 

Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Tokyo Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Tokyo Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$168 $149 (11% off)
The ultimate collab. 

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $79 (42% off)
Can't go wrong with this 40mm classic.

