14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

For this week's drops we've got denim, dive watches and some swanky boots. Don't miss a new, warm but lightweight and breathable merino hoody, some interesting watches from smaller brands and a Reebok x Margiela collab shoe. All this, a beads-of-rice watch bracelet, and more in this weeks roundup of excellent style and watch releases. Revtown Lightweight Denim Presented by Revtown Revtown\u2019s newest Lightweight Jean is the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. It's built upon the brand's foundational Decade Denim with a slightly lighter weight and same sharp fit. It's Revtown's lightest fabric yet and delivers ultimate comfort and breathability \u2014 keeping you feeling good no matter where your day takes you. The Lightweight Jean is offered in two colorways, dark indigo with a subtle sheen or a medium-dark indigo that is perfectly faded. They've also been created with a soft hand feel and light fit, but rest assured the quality guarantees durability. With maximum comfort and mobility, they are ideal for commuters and travelers \u2014 the Lightweight may well be your new favorite jean. Price: $89 SHOP NOW Swatch x MoMA Watches Swatch partnered with the Museum of Modern Art on playful watches with themes based on the museum's most iconic works, including Hope II by Gustav Klimt, Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh, and others. They're available online from the MoMA store. Price : $80 SHOP NOW Outerknown The New Denim Project Knit Shirt Made from recycled blue jeans, this button-up shirt features two chest pockets, mother-of-pearl buttons and a classic fit. It has a soft, subtle texture and is made without any dyes. Price: $118 SHOP NOW Shinola Silly Putty Detrola Watch No, it's not a watch made of the famously gooey, bouncy rubber material: it's the Detroit-based watchmaker's latest co-branding exercise with iconic American companies like Silly Putty's owner, Crayola. The watch is appropriately playful with bright colors and affordable pricing, but it unfortunately doesn't allow you to transfer newspaper-ink images with funny distortions. Price : $395 SHOP NOW Naadam Caf\u00e9 Cotton Cashmere Hoodie This knit hoodie is made from a blend of recycled coffee grounds, cotton and cashmere. It has a soft, cool feel and comes in sizes XS to XXL. Price: $150 SHOP NOW Chronoswiss Opus Chronograph Flag Watch A complicated new chronograph from independent watchmaker Chronoswiss offers a look at its intricate innards and a striking aesthetic. The chronograph mechanism itself is involved, but so are the process and techniques in skeletonizing it and the dial in an attractive way. Price : $11,400 SHOP NOW Savas The Legend Boot: Gasoline Made by hand in the hills of Tuscany, The Legend boot features a vat-dyed kangaroo leather that\u2019s lined with calf leather. It has a flexible leather sole. and almond-shaped two and a brass zip up the back. Price: $825 SHOP NOW Oris Aquis Relief Date Red Will red be the new en vogue dial color of 2021? Probably not, but it sure makes for a striking look on this new version of Oris's popular Aquis dive watch, which featuring a steel bezel with markings carved in relief. (The dial also matches the brand's signature red rotor that winds the automatic movement visible through the case back.) It'll be available for sale March 11. Price : $2,300 LEARN MORE Taylor Stitch Long Haul Jacket in Natural Organic Selvedge This trucker jacket is crafted from 10-ounce organic cotton that has a natural finish. The style features two chest pocket, two hand-warmer pockets and YKK hardware. Price: $188 SHOP NOW Autodromo Intereuropa Copperstate 1000 Edition Everybody's favorite automotive watchmaker issued a special edition of 1,000 manually wound Intereuropa models. Equipped with copper dials, they celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Copperstate 1000 race and feature a robust Swiss-made movement and a striking design. Price : $1,500 SHOP NOW Reebok x Margiela Tabi Classic Sneakers This is the ultimate \u201880s mash-up. The collab features elements from Reebok\u2019s 1983 Classic Leather trainers and Maison Margiela\u2019s 1988 Tabi boots \u2014 the split-toe design is immediately recognizable. Price: $270 SHOP NOW B&R Bands Beads of Rice Bracelet B&R's take on the beads of rice bracelet is sporty and even available in a 22mm width, which is perfect for larger tool watches. Equipped with both brushed and polished surfaces, its a cool modern take on a design that's only just becoming popular again in the last couple of years. Note that each "bead of rice" is an individual link, unlike some examples which merely mimic the look with a single link shaped like multiple beads. Price : $75 SHOP NOW Tecovas Cooper Nile Croc Boots Tecovas just added two limited edition boots to its roster made from luxurious Nile crocodile. The Rhett and the Cooper feature black cherry coloring. The Cooper features a round toe, 1.5-inch heel, a calfskin shaft and Goodyear-welted construction. Price: $595 SHOP NOW Sinn U1-T DS Watch Sinn's classic U1 dive watch is famously made from German submarine steel. The newest version is fully treated with the brand's proprietary "Tegimented" hardening process and a new dial execution. The dial has a rough-finished look thanks to a "decorative grinding" technique. The exact texture won't be the same on any two examples. Price : $2,850 SHOP NOW