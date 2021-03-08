Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: Oakley's $14,000 Sunglasses, the Best Women-Brewed Beer & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
women are killing the beer game gear patrol lead full v2
Courtesy

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

10 of the Best Beers Brewed by Women
women are killing the beer game gear patrol lead featured
Courtesy

Women are making some of the best brews in the country. Here’s your starter’s guide.

LEARN MORE

Help Save Nature by Entering to Win Your Perfect Camper Van
omaze camper van
Courtesy

Come for the custom Mercedes-Benz camper van, stay to help protect the outdoors.

LEARN MORE

Why Did Oakley Create a Set of $14,000 Sunglasses?
oakley
Oakley

The brand is teaming up with NBA star Damian Lillard for a great cause.

LEARN MORE

This Chronograph Watch Is Striking, but It's What's Inside That Makes It Special
watch
Courtesy

Montblanc's new monopusher chronograph recreates a vintage Minerva watch — down to its movement.

LEARN MORE

iPhone 12 Not Charging Over MagSafe? Here's the Fix
iphone 12
Tucker Bowe

If you have an iPhone 12 and it suddenly stopped charging over MagSafe, you're not alone.

LEARN MORE

This New Auction Site Will Pay You $100 to Sell Your Car
wsm
Courtesy

Upstart auction site Wall Street Motorsport wants to make listing with them worth your while.

LEARN MORE

What Will Apple Announce at Its Next Event? Here's What We Could See
apple
Apple

Apple typically hosts a big event every March, where it announces new products. Here are some things that could show up.

LEARN MORE

These Perfectly Fine Patio Chairs Are Fit for Ex-Royals
meghan harry oprah interview chairs
Getty Images

Meghan, Harry and Oprah sat in the basic, very affordable Christopher Knight Home Burchett Outdoor Club Chairs.

LEARN MORE

Land Rover Might Whip Up a Bronco Raptor-Fighting V8 Defender
land rover defender 90 v8
Land Rover

That new V8 Defender might be just the beginning.

LEARN MORE

The 12 Best Camping Chairs of 2021
11 best camp chairs of 2018 gear patrol full lead
Courtesy

Lightweight seating for every type of camping out there.

LEARN MORE

