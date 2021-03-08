Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

10 of the Best Beers Brewed by Women Courtesy Women are making some of the best brews in the country. Here’s your starter’s guide. LEARN MORE

Help Save Nature by Entering to Win Your Perfect Camper Van Courtesy Come for the custom Mercedes-Benz camper van, stay to help protect the outdoors. LEARN MORE

Why Did Oakley Create a Set of $14,000 Sunglasses? Oakley The brand is teaming up with NBA star Damian Lillard for a great cause. LEARN MORE

This Chronograph Watch Is Striking, but It's What's Inside That Makes It Special Courtesy Montblanc's new monopusher chronograph recreates a vintage Minerva watch — down to its movement. LEARN MORE

iPhone 12 Not Charging Over MagSafe? Here's the Fix Tucker Bowe If you have an iPhone 12 and it suddenly stopped charging over MagSafe, you're not alone. LEARN MORE

This New Auction Site Will Pay You $100 to Sell Your Car Courtesy Upstart auction site Wall Street Motorsport wants to make listing with them worth your while. LEARN MORE

What Will Apple Announce at Its Next Event? Here's What We Could See Apple Apple typically hosts a big event every March, where it announces new products. Here are some things that could show up. LEARN MORE

These Perfectly Fine Patio Chairs Are Fit for Ex-Royals Getty Images Meghan, Harry and Oprah sat in the basic, very affordable Christopher Knight Home Burchett Outdoor Club Chairs. LEARN MORE

Land Rover Might Whip Up a Bronco Raptor-Fighting V8 Defender Land Rover That new V8 Defender might be just the beginning. LEARN MORE

The 12 Best Camping Chairs of 2021 Courtesy Lightweight seating for every type of camping out there. LEARN MORE

