Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Gear Up for Camping Season With Backcountry, How to Tailor Your Jeans & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
Backcountry

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

Gear Up for Camping Season With Backcountry
Backcountry

Camping season is here and if, like us, you are counting down the days to your next outdoor adventure, check out the spring gear from Backcountry. Whether you are a first-timer or you're in need of a serious upgrade to your current gear, Backcountry has you covered. If you are looking for a roomy solo or cozy two-person tent, the Kelty Dirt Motel Tent is a solid choice. If you are looking for the ultimate chair to circle up around the campfire, look no further than Helinox's lightweight and portable Chair One. Most importantly, to keep your end-of-day IPAs cold, look no further than the Yeti Roadie Cooler. For all these and much more, check out what Backcountry has to offer.

SHOP NOW

Apple Spring Loaded: Our Tech Team's Reactions to the Biggest Product Announcements
gear patrol podcast apple spring loaded event
Courtesy

It's been one day since Apple’s first big product announcement event of 2021, "Spring Loaded." Editor Eric Limer and Staff Writer Tucker Bowe talk us through their very fresh and very detailed reactions to Apple Podcasts updates.

LEARN MORE

The 8 Best Stick Vacuums to Take the Suck Out of Spring Cleaning
black decker powerseries extreme
Black + Decker

These vacuum cleaners suck, but in the best way possible.

LEARN MORE

Timex's Cult-Hit Quartz Watch Goes Slightly Smaller, But Gets More Retro-Tastic Than Ever
timex
Courtesy

It's still one of the most fun and affordable watches you'd actually want to wear.

LEARN MORE

All the AirTag Accessories You Need to Know About
tech roundup
Courtesy

We've rounded all the AirTag accessories. From keychains to mounts, croakies to clips.

LEARN MORE

How to Tailor Your Jeans to Fit You Perfectly
hands sewing jeans
Courtesy

Yes, perfectly fitting jeans are achievable without going bespoke.

LEARN MORE

16 of the Best Made in America Outdoor Brands
vermont glove
Vermont Glove

Some of the finest gear is designed and hand-made right here in the USA.

LEARN MORE

Chevy's New Corvette Z06 May Pack a V8 That Shatters a World Record
2020 chevrolet corvette stingray
Chevrolet

Chevy's newest Corvette is due to arrive this year, and it may do something the Porsche 918 Spyder couldn't.

LEARN MORE

7 of the Best Vacation Rental Sites to Book Your Summer Vacation
airbnb
Airbnb

Picking the perfect rental for your stay can be an overwhelming experience. It doesn't have to be.

LEARN MORE

The 12 Best Cigars to Smoke in 2021
best cigars gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

From the best cheap cigars to the best to smoke at a Bachelor's Party, here's everything you need to know to get the right sticks.

LEARN MORE

The 2021 Toyota 4Runner Is Effectively the Harrison Ford of SUVs
toyota 4runner
Tyler Duffy

The 4Runner is distinctive, defiantly old-school and plays its one role magnificently.

LEARN MORE

The 10 Best Bushcraft Blades of 2021
a large knife on a rock
Courtesy

Don’t go into the woods without one.

LEARN MORE

