Apple Spring Loaded: Our Tech Team's Reactions to the Biggest Product Announcements

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

It's been one day since Apple’s first big product announcement event of 2021, "Spring Loaded." Editor Eric Limer and Staff Writer Tucker Bowe talk us through their very fresh and very detailed reactions to Apple Podcasts updates, a new purple iPhone, the all-new AirTags, the next-gen Apple TV 4K, the colorful new iMacs, and the new iPad Pro.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Show Notes



Mentioned in this episode:

AirTags, iMac and More: The Biggest News From Apple's Spring Event

The iPhones That AirTags Will (and Won't) Work With

You Don't Need to Buy a New Apple TV to Get Its Best Feature

All the AirTag Accessories You Need to Know About

New Apple Products:



The All-New Apple AirTags (from $29; pre-order April)

The All-New iMac 24-Inch (from $1,299; pre-order April 30)



The New iPad Pro (from $799; pre-order April)

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, now in purple (from $699; pre-order April 23)

Apple TV 4K (from $179; pre-order April 30)

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.



Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io