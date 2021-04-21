Apple Spring Loaded: Our Tech Team's Reactions to the Biggest Product Announcements

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
It's been one day since Apple’s first big product announcement event of 2021, "Spring Loaded." Editor Eric Limer and Staff Writer Tucker Bowe talk us through their very fresh and very detailed reactions to Apple Podcasts updates, a new purple iPhone, the all-new AirTags, the next-gen Apple TV 4K, the colorful new iMacs, and the new iPad Pro.
Show Notes
Mentioned in this episode:
AirTags, iMac and More: The Biggest News From Apple's Spring Event
The iPhones That AirTags Will (and Won't) Work With
You Don't Need to Buy a New Apple TV to Get Its Best Feature
All the AirTag Accessories You Need to Know About
New Apple Products:
The All-New Apple AirTags (from $29; pre-order April)
The All-New iMac 24-Inch (from $1,299; pre-order April 30)
The New iPad Pro (from $799; pre-order April)
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, now in purple (from $699; pre-order April 23)
Apple TV 4K (from $179; pre-order April 30)
