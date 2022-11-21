Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Every month, Buck Knives releases its coveted "Buck of the Month." However, in November, the popular knife retailer decided to mix it up and featured one of its culinary knives as part of this limited edition series. The new Buck 931 Chef’s Knife ($150) is an upgraded version of the brand’s original 931 Chef’s Knife, which features a saber grind and an upgraded 12C27N Sandvik blade steel. The handle scales are made from ebony wood (sourced from Taylor Guitars’ Ebony Project) to ensure what Buck calls "a nearly indestructible knife handle." As with every release, this limited edition Buck of the Month is limited to 500 pieces, so make sure to scoop one up before they sell out.
Created in collaboration with Post Archive Faction and Victorinox, this limited-edition collection includes 12 designs comprising apparel, accessories and furniture. On the Off-White site, fans can shop bags, hoodies and pants in the new ‘EQUIPMENT’ lineup ($805 - $2,090). Meanwhile, at Helinox, fans can find a special edition Sunset Chair ($520) and Hard Top Table One ($505). In an effort to "reinterpret symbolic motifs and evolutionary designs," everything across the collaborative collection has been adorned with black fig leaves. As a result, the lightweight camping furniture boasts an edge that will garner attention at any festival while equally measuring up to your highest campsite expectations.
The company’s newest model marks Yamaha’s return to the high-end headphone space. The YH-5000SE ($5,000) features a new version of the brand’s esteemed Orthodynamic driver. Its design centers around improved airflow over the model’s driver and ultra-lightweight diaphragm to offer superior extension and transparency. Weighing in at just 11.3 ounces, the new headphones won’t start shipping out until the end of March 2023, with sales kicking off around the same time.
Vasque’s newest and hardiest waterproof hiking boot is a beast. The Torre AT GTX ($210) is a modern, technical hiking boot equipped with full GORE-TEX waterproofing and Vibram Wavelength Soles with LiteBase technology. A mesh and suede leather upper is designed to offer breathable comfort, while the new Vibram Traction Lug technology delivers a fast, "supremely grippy" all-terrain hiking boot. Built for hiking, backpacking and exploring, the new boot will keep you steady on every trail ahead.
Since 2006, Faction Collective has released "top-of-the-line freestyle, all mountain, touring and freeride skis." Now, the company has debuted its new Studio Series, which marks an exciting new departure for the brand. Inspired by previous custom skis the company created for top Olympic and X Games athletes, the new skis are built for park and pipe riders hoping to slice up stunts and tricks. They feature a reinforced wood core and internal stomp pads to protect fans during hard landings, with topsheet art by Paris-based Parade Studio. While the skis were first debuted during last week’s pre-launch, fans will have to wait till December 5 to bring them home.