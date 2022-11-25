Today in Gear: Black Friday is Here!

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
'Tis the season for gifting! Spend a few minutes perusing our master list of sales to get the run-down on offers from your favorite brands. For more specific recommendations, our roundup of today's best deals on products will serve you well. Even more specifically, peep these deals to shop for the weed connoisseur, chef, or adventure lover in your life. Make today's deal-driven shopping efficient and easy – so you and yours can focus on having the happiest of holidays.
Today we’re taking a look at a barware collaboration, a new today clothing collection, and an aesthetic homeware brand perfect for the holidays. This is Today in Gear.
For many, Huckberry is the simplest year-round go-to for all-weather gear. Whether you’re shopping for swim trunks in summer or a parka for the slopes, you’ll find it all at Huckberry. Best of all, for a limited time, fans can shop the Huckberry Black Friday sale to secure up to 40 percent off over 1,000 different products. There, they’ll find the biggest markdowns of the year with great savings across every type of gear imaginable. If you’re looking to upgrade your usual EDC, you’ll have no trouble finding a sharp new tool. If you need to secure a new uniform, gadget or product to try a new sport, you’ll find it at Huckberry. Or, if you want to shop till you drop, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to do so. So get ready to shop for apparel, footwear, outdoor supplies and more from all your favorite brands.
To inspire its newest collection, London-based PICANTE sets its sights outside of the concrete jungle and onto the UK’s stunning Peak District. PICANTE PEAKS expands on the brand's signature styles, from hoodies to sweats to graphic tees. Providing distinct updates suitable for winter weather, among the drops are an oversized sherpa fleece and reversible sweatshirt. The collection is live today – we suggest you run, not walk, (you know, digitally) to snag some of the new classics.
From putting up lights to cutting down trees to wrapping gifts, the holidays can be hard on your body. Recover better with a massage therapy device that provides serious, targeted relief. On discount right now for $299, the Hypervolt 2 Pro is Hyperice’s strongest percussion device, offering deep penetrating relief with many levels. For those new to personal massage recovery, Hyperice also offers an App that provides guided routines from top athletes and automated speed adjustments – a no-brainer for giftees who need a relaxing break.
Williams Sonoma has partnered with fashion designer Billy Reid to create a bar collection that is as elegant as it is functional. This collaboration comes just in time for a season full of entertaining, and to accompany the product drops, Billy Reid has shared his own tips for presentation and classic recipes. For those looking to revamp their whole home bar, the $190 collection is available as a package that includes a shaker, ice tongs, a jigger, two strainers, a bar spoon and a muddler. If you’re looking to revamp a single element of your cocktail experience the collection includes everything from glassware, bar knives and linens suitable for any setup.
Barebones Living offers quality home and outdoor gear with a vintage feel, perfect for the do-it-themselves person on your holiday list. From stunningly aesthetic lanterns to premium tools to fiery grilling accessories, these products will quickly become heirloom additions to anyone’s home. Barebone’s mission is all about building community through food and nature – a solid 'reason for the season' if ever there were one. Right now, Barebones is offering 30 percent off, plus plenty of buy-one-get-one-free deals on select items.