Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Need a Holiday Gift? All the Best Gifts Are on Sale for Black Friday

From whiskey glasses to a sauna blanket and more, these are the best gifts on sale right now.

By Grace Cooper
collage of a fan, headphones, jacket, mug, vacuum, massage gun, and vape pen

Still can’t find what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other gift guides here.

Right now, a lot of us are probably shopping for the holidays, whether you're nearing the end of your list or only just begun. From shopping for the women in your life to the die-hard foodie to the cigar-lover, there are a lot of reasons to shop early — one of them being Black Friday. You can find anything and everything on sale ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year, including some of our favorite gifts. So take it from us, now's the time to shop and save a little too. And with any luck, you might even be done before Thanksgiving.

Best Gift for Weed Enthusiasts
Pax 3
Now 20% off
$200 AT PAX.COM

If they need a new weed vape or an upgrade, you really can't go wrong with the best one you can buy, especially for $50 off.

Brooklinen Pendleton Pattern Throw ﻿Blanket
Now 20% off
$311 AT BROOKLINEN

This newly released throw is gorgeous, cozy and somehow already on sale.

Best Gift for Whiskey Drinkers
Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + Half Dome Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses
Now 36% off
$61 AT HUCKBERRY

These mountain-themed whiskey glasses are a great gift for the outdoorsman who loves to drink. You can even personalize the set by gifting the one with their favorite mountain range.

Best Luxury Gift
Lunya Washable Silk Tank Set
Now 20% off
$150 AT LUNYA

Washable silk pjs? If you're looking for a luxury gift that your giftee can use every day, then this is it.

RTIC 52-Quart Ultra-Light Cooler
Now 15% off
$170 AT RTICOUTDOORS.COM

Everyone could use a good cooler, and RTIC is one of the best brands to buy from for quality and long-lasting durability.

Hyperice Hypervolt+ Bluetooth Percussion Therapy Gun
Now 31% off
$275 AT BESPOKE POST

You can save yourself from spending on a Theragun without skimping on quality by gifting a percussive massage gun from Hyperice.

Best Gift for Coffee Drinkers
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Now 23% off
$100 AT AMAZON

This temperature-controlling smart mug is a lifesaver, especially for those coffee addicts that work from home. And it rarely goes on sale, so now's your chance.

Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket
Now 35% off
$193 AT HUCKBERRY

This beautiful quilted jacket will quickly become a wardrobe staple that will last him years. And it's an absolute steal at over $100 off.

Best Gift for Campers
Metterhorn Original Puffy Blanket
Now 25% off
$97 AT RUMPL.COM

It's one of the best blankets you can buy and it doubles as a piece of art, thanks to this collaboration between Rumpl and artist Rachel Pohl.

Best Gift Under $20
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices OV Beanie
Now 37% off
$19 AT OUTDOOR VOICES

Make it a stocking stuffer or the little gift to go with the main event because this beanie is worth the purchase.

dyson
Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan
Now 40% off
$300 AT DYSON

At least in my house, anyone would be happy with a Dyson anything. And the deal can't get any sweeter on this two-in-one air purifier and fan at $200 off.

Organic Cotton Knit Throw
Now 40% off
$89 AT PARACHUTE HOME

Level up on their run-of-the-mill throw blanket with this cozy one from Parachute made with organic cotton.

Solo Stove
Bonfire + Stand 2.0
Now 46% off
$255 AT SOLO STOVE

If they're still building fires the old-fashioned way, this portable fire pit from Solo Stove is a game changer. And as a bonus, it's one of the latest models and it's already on sale.

Best Gift for Bikers
Brompton C Line Explore 6-Speed Folding Bike
Now 20% off
$1,404 AT HUCKBERRY

Bike aficionados will swoon over the price of this Brompton bike. And if you're not familiar it's one of the best folding bikes there is, and it's got a pretty large cult following.

Brooklinen
Hooded Chevron Robe
Now 40% off
$75 AT BROOKLINEN

Brooklinen robes are as comfy and luxurious as they come, and this chevron-patterned one has the extra cozy benefit of a hood.

Best for Candle Lovers
Hay Candle
Now 30% off
$31 AT HAY

For candle lovers, this has been a year of funky trends, from squiggly candles to twisted candlesticks like these.

Best Gift for Frequent Travelers
Monos Carry-On Pro
Now 29% off
$212 AT MONOS.COM

With all the headaches that lost luggage have caused this year, this reliable carry-on is a worthy gift. And if they're traveling for the holidays, they can even take it with them.

Best Unique Gift
Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket
Now 20% off
$479 AT HIGHERDOSE.COM

Bring the spa to them with this infrared sauna blanket — now over $100 off.

Anthropologie
Selma Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Now 38% off
$40 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Colorful glassware is always in style, especially when it's marked down by over $20.

Best Gift for Cat Owners
Litter-Robot 4 Starter Bundle
$859 AT LITTER-ROBOT.COM

Although your giftee definitely loves their cat, they probably don't love cleaning their litter box. Make their lives a little more care-free with this smart, automatic one.

Caraway Cookware Set
Now 28% off
$395 AT CARAWAYHOME.COM

Caraway's colorful cookware is beautiful, boasting a true nonstick coating that will have the foodie in your life absolutely drooling.

Fly By Jing 'Tis the Seasoning Box
Now 50% off
$79 AT FLYBYJING.COM

If they claim to love food, but don't have a bottle of Fly By Jing's chili crisp sitting on their counter ... we're skeptical. Complete their collection of spices with this variety box that's now 50 percent off.

Best Gift Under $100
Always Pan
Now 34% off
$95 AT OUR PLACE

Ah, the Always Pan. We've sung the praises of this internet-famous, eight-in-one nonstick pan all year long, so if you (or your giftee) don't have one already, it's your loss.

Best Gift for Couples
Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Black
Now 12% off
$149 AT AMAZON

Nothing's worse than sitting on the couch freezing because you don't have a blanket large enough for two. Well, shiver no more thanks to the folks at Big Blanket Co.

Luka Duffel
Now 20% off
$96 AT CALPAK

This roomy duffel from Calpak is a stylish addition to any frequent traveler's roster of luggage.

Best Apple Gift
Apple AirPods Max
Now 18% off
$449 AT AMAZON

The AirPods Max seem to be known just as much for their superior sound quality as they are for being a stylish accessory. They're almost $100 off and sure to be a hit this gifting season.

Best Designed Gift
Sowden Toaster
Now 20% off
$76 AT HAY

For the person with the most aesthetic kitchen you've ever seen, this minimalist toaster is almost a piece of art in itself.

Best Gift Under $50
Parachute Home
Parachute Home Soft Rib Robe
Now 55% off
$49 AT PARACHUTE HOME

If it's the ultimate cozy gift you're going for, then this soft, ribbed robe from Parachute looks just as luxe as it is.

Best Gift for Bakers
Great Jones Stoneware Sweeties
Now 48% off
$65 AT GREAT JONES

Great Jones offers great bakeware and cookware with a sweet retro flair. Gift this two-piece set to the baker in your life and you're sure to see them at every holiday gathering from here on out.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner
Now 11% off
$110 AT AMAZON

Some people love to clean, and we're not here to judge. If you're struggling to find a gifty gadget for the neat freak in your like, then this insanely popular carpet cleaner is worth a shot.

Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Now 66% off
$98 AT BESPOKE POST

Not all Dutch ovens are created equal, but a Staub is definitely worth the hype. And this $300 one is a straight-up steal for only $100. (Don't worry, we won't tell.)

