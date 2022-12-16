Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: End-of-Week Innovations
Lucky liquor connoisseurs know that adding any bottle of Pappy Van Winkle to their bar cart will cost a pretty penny – this week at Sotheby’s auction house, the bar was raised exponentially. A bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year-Old Family Reserve was presented for sale in its original black velvet bag... and was snagged for a cool $52,500. Even more startling, the pre-sale estimate for the lot was $3,000-$4,000, meaning the bottle captured over 17 times its estimated value. The 14 bottles of Pappy available accounted for almost $400,000 in sales – still far less than the auction’s real star. The 'world’s oldest Japanese whisky,' a bottle of Yamazaki 55-year, sold for $425,000.
Today we’re taking a look at a first-of-its-kind watch collab, a cd player that doubles as art, and an innovation in vests. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
While their competitors focus on skiing and snowboarding (and maybe even some ice climbing) this winter, Arcteryx’s premier collection is focused on winter boulderers. The nine-product Arc'Teryx System_A collection comprises layers that can be put on and removed with ease, including the sleek new Kobah Parka for $1100. Rendered in vivid hot pink and black, this collection is sure to stand out against a snowy landscape, and its fashion-forward, street style-esque designs will fit in around town. Winter bouldering may not be the easiest sport in the world, but with Arc'Teryx at (and on) their back, athletes can embrace the “sending temps” slightly more comfortably.
The most recent UNIMATIC x Massena Lab collaboration is the U4S-BRZ-ML ($895) – the first to feature a bronze case. Massena Lab explains the watch was inspired by Jules Verne novels, giving it a distinct science fiction explorer kind of feel. But even without knowing of its fantastical inspiration, the new tool watch is extremely charming. (In fact, our editors call it a "must-have."). A matte dial in deep olive beautifully compliments the patina-ready bronze case and distressed leather strap (a TPU strap in the same olive green as the face is available). Powering the watch is the automatic Swiss-made Sellita caliber SW200-1, meaning it'll run as well as it looks.
Japanese brand km5 has introduced a cd player that doubles as a piece of art for your apartment. The CP1 CD player ($120) features streamlined controls at the top edge of its white frame and a streamlined corner LED display. A window in the center of the device allows you to view the spinning disc or its album art. km5’s goal with the CP1 was to “create an environment where CDs can be enjoyed more easily” – the minimalist design achieves that spectacularly. While it can be wall-mounted, the CP1 features a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and Bluetooth wireless connectivity for true portability. It’s enough to inspire anyone to break out that old CD collection...
Gone are the days of rummaging through that bottomless cable bin for the one you actually need. The Native Union Belt Cable Duo ($50) has a cleverly designed dual head with both USB-C and Lightning connectors. Native Union's cable is the 'first of its kind' and ticks every premium aesthetic and quality standard box: it features a reinforced braided cable, an aramid fiber core, eco-friendly construction and high-speed power delivery. The five-foot cable comes in 3 colors, though a USB-C charging brick is not included.
The North Face has announced an experimental new iteration of its well-known Nupste Vest, the Air Chamber Nupste Vest (~$424 USD). The new vest can be inflated or deflated on-demand (like a floatie) allowing the wearer to adjust its 'puffiness' and insulation factor to their liking. Moreover, it will completely deflate to save space luggage space. Equipped with Gore-Tex Infinium for effective weather resistance and insulation, the vest is not only a stylish innovation but deeply practical against the elements. The Air Chamber Nupste is currently only available in Shibuya, Japan, via the North Face Lab, but we’re hoping we’ll see availability in the U.S. soon.