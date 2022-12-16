Today in Gear: End-of-Week Innovations

Lucky liquor connoisseurs know that adding any bottle of Pappy Van Winkle to their bar cart will cost a pretty penny – this week at Sotheby’s auction house, the bar was raised exponentially. A bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year-Old Family Reserve was presented for sale in its original black velvet bag... and was snagged for a cool $52,500. Even more startling, the pre-sale estimate for the lot was $3,000-$4,000, meaning the bottle captured over 17 times its estimated value. The 14 bottles of Pappy available accounted for almost $400,000 in sales – still far less than the auction’s real star. The 'world’s oldest Japanese whisky,' a bottle of Yamazaki 55-year, sold for $425,000.





Today we’re taking a look at a first-of-its-kind watch collab, a cd player that doubles as art, and an innovation in vests. This is Today in Gear.



Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.