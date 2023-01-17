Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Apple has officially unveiled two new MacBook Pros – the M2 Pro and M2 Max. The M2 Pro will offer nearly 20 percent more transistors than the previous M1Pro, plus twice the unified memory bandwidth of the M2. Thanks to a next-generation CPU, fans can take advantage of more powerful (and 20 percent faster) "multithreaded CPU performance.’"The result? Apps like Adobe Photoshop are expected to run more than twice as fast as they would on the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro. Meanwhile, the M2 Max features the "world’s most powerful and efficient chip for a Pro laptop." Apple explains that this ultimately means that "massive files open instantaneously, and working across multiple pro apps is incredibly quick and fluid."

