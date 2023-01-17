Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Apple has officially unveiled two new MacBook Pros – the M2 Pro and M2 Max. The M2 Pro will offer nearly 20 percent more transistors than the previous M1Pro, plus twice the unified memory bandwidth of the M2. Thanks to a next-generation CPU, fans can take advantage of more powerful (and 20 percent faster) "multithreaded CPU performance.’"The result? Apps like Adobe Photoshop are expected to run more than twice as fast as they would on the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro. Meanwhile, the M2 Max features the "world’s most powerful and efficient chip for a Pro laptop." Apple explains that this ultimately means that "massive files open instantaneously, and working across multiple pro apps is incredibly quick and fluid."
Today we’re taking a look at new metal-covered G-Shocks, bulletproof Carhartt jackets and a $228 carabiner. This is Today in Gear.
The brand’s new GM-2100C Utility Series will include three new metal-covered models. Each will feature a 44.4mm case with a bezel with a brushed, circular finish and arrive on a two-part fabric buckle strap. The G-Shock GM-2100CB-1AER ($248) boasts a black ion-plated stainless steel outer case, while the GM-2100CB-3AER ($248) will have a dark gray ion-plated stainless steel outer case with green details. Meanwhile, the GM-2100C-5AER ($226) will feature a regular stainless steel outer case with beige details that match a beige strap. Fans can expect the watches to hit the market in March, so stay tuned for the official release date.
Huntingdoor has launched a stainless steel slingshot. Designed to fit ergonomically into your hand, the small tool offers a "perfect curvature" to get the perfect shot. Equipped with a strong, durable flat rubber band, you’ll be able to get your million hours in no time. Available now for just $25 on Amazon, this Professional Slingshot is an excellent gift for budding gear heads.
Carhartt recently teamed up with Bulletproof Everyone to launch two new jackets with Level IIIA ballistic protection. The first, the Armored Carhartt Hoodie ($469), is made with a soft cotton-poly blend and has been outfitted with 12x16-inch ballistic panels on the jacket’s front and back. The second, the Armored Carhartt Jacket ($509), features the brand’s water-resistant DWR coating and added wind resistance and is made from a nylon-spandex shell fit with the same ballistic panels. Both jackets come with a five-year warranty and are also notably stab-resistant.
Looking to elevate your usual setup? Consider OAMC’s new Braided Carabiner ($228). Launched ahead of the brand’s new (decidedly outdoorsy) SS23 line, this handmade macramé Braided Carabiner is available in three different colors. The clip is made of laser-engraved stainless steel, and the piece is made for the new-wave, decidedly outdoorsy, professional.
Fans have been patiently waiting for the new DualSense Edge ($200) controller to hit the market, and it’s expected to launch on January 26. That said, users can now download the necessary update, which dropped two weeks before the controller’s debut. Players can remap their buttons with the new controller and access additional controls via attachable back paddles. Best of all, they’ll be able to customize the controllers' sensitivity to their needs.