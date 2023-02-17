Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Good news for my impulse shopping habit: Meta recently announced that they’ll be cutting down on Instagram shopping in order to focus on “core features”. Impacted features will include the end of “live shopping” on March 16th which previously allowed shops to tag products during live streams, as well as the removal of the “shopping” tab from the main navigation, which is set to be included in an update sometime in February. These announcements come at a time when Meta is increasingly attempting to cut costs, and it’s clear that shopping functions are no longer core to the company mission.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
The James Brand is the home of all things essential and minimal. The newest addition to their products aims to be the home within your home for all your daily carry items. The Cambro Tray Set comes with two nesting trays for you to throw your loose change, keys, or anything you never want to misplace. It may seem simple, but it’s a fantastic organizational tool to declutter the flat surfaces of your house and define your space. The trays are dishwasher safe, scratch resistant, durable and available now for only $49.
In 1934 Dutch designer Gerrit Rietveld designed the Crate Collection utilizing surplus shipping materials. Now, popular home design brand HAY has partnered with Rietveld Originals to relaunch the Crate Collection for the modern home. The collection includes lounge chairs and tables constructed from weatherproof solid pine that will be at home in any outdoor space. The collection is available in a range of colors to compliment your personal style and you can also purchase a matching quilted cushion to add additional comfort.
Customization has come to the world of whiskey. Oak & Eden is now inviting shoppers to design their own unique bottle of whiskey. Buyers have their choice of base whiskey between bourbon, rye, four-grain bourbon and wheated bourbon, and from there are able to refine the flavor by selecting the proof, spire and infusion. There are 11 different infusions to choose from including, coffee, vanilla, blackberry liqueur, or rum, but you can only pick one (or none). For only $59 this is a truly unique liquor-purchasing experience, and you’re certain to walk away with a whiskey you’ll be excited to share.
Transparent hot pink leather may be the most futuristic fashion moment we’ve seen in a bit. Rick Owens has released a collection using leather that has been made transparent through a specialized glycerine treatment. The stand out of the collection is *clearly* the Pink Leather Overshirt, which sports classic tailoring while allowing you to see glimpses of the tank or shirt you may layer underneath. The shirt includes a strap detail across the shoulders that doubles as a functional feature to allow you to remove and carry the shirt with ease. The pink shirt is available on Mr Porter alongside other items from the collection for $3470.
Craftsports is a company motivated by a passion for sports and commitment to innovation. Their newest release is the PRO Endurance Trail Runner, a running shoe designed for maximum responsiveness and energy return. The shoe features a Px Foam™ midsole that offers shock resistance and flexibility while being ultralight and environmentally friendly. The mid-height lugged outsole provides grip on rugged trails and the mesh upper provides comfort and support for every step. If you’re looking for a new shoe to upgrade your trail performance, snag the PRO Endurance for just $160.