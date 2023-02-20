Today in Gear: Presidents' Day Edition

Yes, even interior design trends can be mashed up. Just look at Japandi Style. What is Japandi Style? Great question. According to our editors: "'Japandi' might look like a nonsense word, but it's actually a portmanteau of "Japan" and 'Scandi,'" with the latter being shorthand for Scandinavian. Click over to this link for the full article.

