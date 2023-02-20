Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Presidents' Day Edition
Yes, even interior design trends can be mashed up. Just look at Japandi Style. What is Japandi Style? Great question. According to our editors: "'Japandi' might look like a nonsense word, but it's actually a portmanteau of "Japan" and 'Scandi,'" with the latter being shorthand for Scandinavian. Click over to this link for the full article.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Meet the new Marshall Middleton Bluetooth speaker, the newest product in Marshall's speaker lineup. From a company that knows a thing or two about sound and making it loud, comes a speaker made for home use and outdoor use. Inside are two tweeters, two woofers, and two passive radiators to "ensure the loudest experience possible for a speaker this size." It boasts 20+ hours of portable playing time and looks just like an old Marshall amp.
From a brand that needs no introduction, these workboots take a classic silhouette and deliver them in the Patagonia package. These buffalo-leather boots aren’t new, but they’re frequently out of stock. Why? According to the brand, “Since we will only ever make as many boots as the leftover hides from Wild Idea Buffalo Co’s food production and conservation practices allow, they will continue to arrive in small batches each season.” The boots have just been restocked though, so if you’re looking for a handsome pair of boots that are built to last, click over now.
If you're looking to take your grilling game to new heights, can we point you in the direction of this article? Our editors recently took a look at the new Traeger Ironwood and Ironwood XL grills. According to our editors, "The new grills offer a number of Timberline-level features but at more approachable price points." These are serious pieces of equipment that will certainly up your grill game.
If you don't have a set of binoculars in your kit, now may be the perfect time to remedy that situation. Enter the Nocs Provisions Voyager Collection. Designed to stow away easily, these binoculars come in 8x or 10x magnification options, in a ton of cool colorways. Looking for something you only need one eye to use? Check out the Zoom Tube.
The car that inspired countless kids to play hooky, the Ferrari from Ferris Bueller's Day Off is for sale. According to Silodrome, "This car was used for driving scenes in the movie, transporting Matthew Broderick and friends as the cameras rolled." The car is expected to fetch about $350k-$450k. Get going.