Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Roam Florida’s Wild Outdoors
3
The Porsche Macan EV: Everything You Need to Know
4
Pedro Pascal's ‘The Last of Us' Watch, Explained
5
Finally a Quality Suit That Wont Break the Bank

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today in Gear: Presidents' Day Edition

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.

By John Peabody
today in gear february 20 2023 marshall middleton bluetooth speaker

Yes, even interior design trends can be mashed up. Just look at Japandi Style. What is Japandi Style? Great question. According to our editors: "'Japandi' might look like a nonsense word, but it's actually a portmanteau of "Japan" and 'Scandi,'" with the latter being shorthand for Scandinavian. Click over to this link for the full article.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meet the Marshall Middletown
marshall middleton bluetooth speaker
Marshall

Meet the new Marshall Middleton Bluetooth speaker, the newest product in Marshall's speaker lineup. From a company that knows a thing or two about sound and making it loud, comes a speaker made for home use and outdoor use. Inside are two tweeters, two woofers, and two passive radiators to "ensure the loudest experience possible for a speaker this size." It boasts 20+ hours of portable playing time and looks just like an old Marshall amp.

SHOP NOW

Patagonia Wild Idea Workboots
men's wild idea work boots
courtesy

From a brand that needs no introduction, these workboots take a classic silhouette and deliver them in the Patagonia package. These buffalo-leather boots aren’t new, but they’re frequently out of stock. Why? According to the brand, “Since we will only ever make as many boots as the leftover hides from Wild Idea Buffalo Co’s food production and conservation practices allow, they will continue to arrive in small batches each season.” The boots have just been restocked though, so if you’re looking for a handsome pair of boots that are built to last, click over now.

SHOP NOW

Traeger's New Ironwood Pellet Grill
traeger ironwood grill
Traeger

If you're looking to take your grilling game to new heights, can we point you in the direction of this article? Our editors recently took a look at the new Traeger Ironwood and Ironwood XL grills. According to our editors, "The new grills offer a number of Timberline-level features but at more approachable price points." These are serious pieces of equipment that will certainly up your grill game.

LEARN MORE

Look Closer With Nocs' Provision Voyager Collection
nocs provision binoculars
Nocs Provision

If you don't have a set of binoculars in your kit, now may be the perfect time to remedy that situation. Enter the Nocs Provisions Voyager Collection. Designed to stow away easily, these binoculars come in 8x or 10x magnification options, in a ton of cool colorways. Looking for something you only need one eye to use? Check out the Zoom Tube.

SHOP NOW

Ohhhh...Yeah. Buy Ferris Bueller's Ferrari
the modena spyder california ferrari
courtesy

The car that inspired countless kids to play hooky, the Ferrari from Ferris Bueller's Day Off is for sale. According to Silodrome, "This car was used for driving scenes in the movie, transporting Matthew Broderick and friends as the cameras rolled." The car is expected to fetch about $350k-$450k. Get going.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
Blundstone’s Mens Clearance Sale Is Here
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: All the Product News Worth Your Tim
Love HOKA? Meet the Transport Sneaker
Today in Gear: The Best New Releases to Know
Down with the Bulky Winter Boot
The Only EDC Knife You Need
Today in Gear: Valentine's Day Round Up
Finally a Quality Suit That Wont Break the Bank
Today in Gear: Product News to Kick Off Your Week