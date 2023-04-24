Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Rumors of Apple’s upcoming journaling app are surfacing all over the internet. The new app is technically designed for physical and mental health tracking, and will take data from text messages, phone calls and individual journal entries to determine what a typical day is like for the user. It will also offer an ‘All Day People Discovery’ which will detect when the user is physically close to others, to help the program determine the difference between friends from outside of work and day-to-day colleagues. The company is expected to debut the new app at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, alongside the new iOS 17 software.

Today we’re taking a look at an electrified Porsche 911, a supersized HyperLite pack and a burly, high-volume water filter. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.

