Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Rumors of Apple’s upcoming journaling app are surfacing all over the internet. The new app is technically designed for physical and mental health tracking, and will take data from text messages, phone calls and individual journal entries to determine what a typical day is like for the user. It will also offer an ‘All Day People Discovery’ which will detect when the user is physically close to others, to help the program determine the difference between friends from outside of work and day-to-day colleagues. The company is expected to debut the new app at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, alongside the new iOS 17 software.
Today we’re taking a look at an electrified Porsche 911, a supersized HyperLite pack and a burly, high-volume water filter. This is Today in Gear.
Still haven’t found the perfect chore jacket? Well, now Nike has you covered. For the last year, we’ve been waxing poetic about the chore coat – at times even calling it, ‘the perfect garment.’ Now, Nike wants in on the action. The brand recently released a heavyweight, cotton canvas chore coat sewn with two front patch pockets and a hidden, internal chest pocket. On the chest, fans will find a tiny embroidered swoosh. Now available in black, olive or brown this $114 piece ccould become your favorite spring staple.
In recent years, Everetti has established itself as a serious force in the restomod community. Now, the company has finally delivered its first electrified Porsche 911 to U.S. soil. Matt Rogers, the co-founder of Nest, was the lucky buyer. His version was outfitted with a Bridge of Weir leather interior and a ‘Mexico Blue’ paint job. The vehicle’s 62kWh battery can push the car from 0-60 in four seconds, and power a range over 200 miles. Now built in California in partnership with Aria, fans can reserve their own build for roughly $335,000 today – or request a test drive.
Hyperlite – known for producing high-quality, ultra-lightweight camping gear – just released its largest version of the classic ‘Unbound’ pack. The 55L backpack ($399) is designed for five - seven day treks. It’s offered in four sizes so you can find the perfect fit for your body type and boasts an additional nine liters in external volume. Made with hard-wearing Dyneema across the entire pack, the Unbound 55 is ready for every route to come.
Manastash’s River set takes your favorite Patagonia ‘Baggies’ and ups the ante. The shorts ($149) feature large bellow pocket details across the front and a self-stowing pocket on the back, so fans can easily stuff them up for quick packing. The shirt ($156) adds smart velcro flap pockets along either side of the shirt’s central snap-button closures, with the left two pockets stacked one on top of the other. Designed in Tokyo and inspired by the Pacific Northwest, Manastash is sure to keep cranking out some great gear all summer.
The KFT Expedition Microfilter ($2,200) can filter up to four liters of water every minute. It’s designed to expedite water filtration for large groups, and is made with food-grade silicone, stainless steel and ceramic parts. The device can eliminate bacteria, protozoa, algae, spores, viruses and more so you can tap into even the most questionable backcountry water sources with peace of mind. An ergonomic pumping design means you can easily pump with two hands, to filter water more easily and faster.