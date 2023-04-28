Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

Are you new to ice baths, or perhaps looking to hone your routine? Fitness editor Ben Emminger recently did us all a favor and put one of the buzziest recovery products — the Ice Barrel — to the test. In his full review, Emminger weighed the benefits of cold plunging against the actual labor it takes to fill and (convince yourself to) plunge, so new fans and dedicated polar plunge heads could read up and quickly get down to brass tacks. So what did his research reveal? You’ll have to read his full Ice Barrel Review to find out.

Today we’re taking a look at the Time-Eater, a new hiking shoe from La Sportiva and a down jacket that can transform into a sleeping bag. This is Today in Gear.

