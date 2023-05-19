Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
While it was first unveiled in December 2017, Tesla has announced it now hopes to finally begin production on the second-generation Roadster in 2024. The product was pushed back as the company focused on its new Semi and Cybertruck, but now Musk has confirmed that the team hopes to officially complete the Roadster’s final design and engineering by the end of this year. Of course, his answer was variable, as he noted “We expect to complete the engineering and design of the next-gen Tesla Roadster this year and hopefully — this is not a commitment — start production next year." So Tesla fans can get excited, or continue to do what they do best, keep waiting.
Today we’re taking a look at a chic watch brand, ultra-premium folding knife and the new System_A drop. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
As part of its eco-conscious efforts, Samsung has doubled down on refurbishing its smartphones to extend their usable lifetimes. Users can now save up to 30 percent on the premium Samsung Galaxy S21 by shopping the Certified Re-Newed program. Every device offered within the program must pass a 100+ point inspection to ensure it’s released at like-new quality. Devices are also backed by a one-year warranty and given a new battery, new unique identifiers (IMEI) and all the latest software. So if you’re looking to make the leap, shop Samsung Re-Newed to bring home a (like new) Galaxy S21 today.
SHOP NOW
BREDA is the brainchild of Shabeena and Amir Meghani, a set of siblings who have become the third generation in their family to enter the watch business. The brand’s designs are at times futuristic but more often timeless, and most importantly accessible. A wide range of stainless steel designs (including several 18K gold-plated pieces) retail for under $200, with the majority of the brand’s Best Sellers coming in around $150-$195. Designed for the new collector and sure to be adored, BREDA is a brand you’ll want to recognize on anybody’s wrist.
Designed by Dew Hara, son of the world-renowned Koji Hara, the new Hirin Folding Knife ($300) carries both Haras’ high-end bend, and willfully ushers CRKT into the ultra-premium category. Built with a larger dagger-shaped blade (sharp on a single edge), the Hirin’s blade is made with Super Dense Twist Damasteel finished with an acid-etch pattern. Its handle is crafted from titanium and complemented by a Damasteel pocket clip. Made in Italy, the limited-edition collector’s knife dropped with only 300 units, so snatch one up while you can.
It will be canned, and it will be delicious. Heyday Canning recently launched a strong collection of saucy beans. The brand is on a mission to ‘make canned food an exciting and delicious staple,’ and while skeptics will be skeptical, products like Kimchi Sesame Navy Beans, Harissa Lemon Chickpeas and Tomato Alla Vodka Cannellini Beans will stand strong on any shelf. Fans can shop the Variety Pack today to try all these flavors plus Apricot Glazed Black Beans, Coconut Curry Chickpeas and Enchilada Black Beans for themselves.
Since 2021, Arc’teryx has released System_A collections to give fans a suite of eye-catching — limited edition — gear built to disrupt and impress. Now, Drop 05 is inspired by a ‘hike to climb’ lifestyle and boasts everything from electric graphic tees ($100) to soft thermal vests ($200). Choc-full of great cargo pants, jackets and other climbing gear; the collection is helmed by the brand’s senior design director Taka Kasuga, and built to empower unrestricted movement, flow and personal expression.