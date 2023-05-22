Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
According to a new lawsuit, DoorDash has been charging iPhone users more for their orders. Essentially, the lawsuit claims that when iPhone and Android users place identical orders, the iPhone users have been charged more by billing users for a fee called ‘expanded range.’ DoorDash explains that the fee is supposed to help its drivers “preserve access to the available merchants farthest from [the user],” but in many cases, did not charge Android users the fee on relevant orders. At this point, the lawsuit is still seeking class action status, and currently seeking monetary damages of no less than one billion. DoorDash has denied the allegations, though it has been charged for many other questionable tactics in the past.
Today we’re taking a look at a gorgeous American-made watch, a colorful spring apparel collection and a smart piece of trail gear for new parents. This is Today in Gear.
An integral piece of gear for every watersport, wetsuits aren’t just key for keeping you warm in colder water — they’re designed to provide buoyancy in the open water, while protecting the wearer from abrasions, stings from marine life and the sun’s ultraviolet rays. In addition to wetsuits, Scuba.com offers gloves, hoods and boots so users can easily build out their complete kit. With plenty of suits and gear for both men and women, Scuba.com is the perfect one-stop shop for every water adventurer.
Not only is the new timepiece a fully in-house, California watch — J.N. Shapiro also claims this piece is the first US-made mechanical watch to hit the market since 1969. The multi-layer dial showcases Shapiro’s iconic Infinity weave, and the subdial is decorated with a miniaturized moiré pattern. The 38mm case is encircled with a barleycorn effect and the watch is offered in five case metals; from 18K White Gold ($85,000) to Stainless Steel ($70,000). Best of all, fans can choose from three different free-sprung, hand-engraved movements.
The Kid Comfort Active SL Carrier ($224) is Deuter’s newest, and lightest, version of its compact kid carrier. Built with a strong nylon fabric with mesh padding added at key contact points, the lightweight piece keeps parents cool while hauling their most precious cargo. Meanwhile, height adjustable footrests allow you to change the pack to fit your child as they grow, and a handy kickstand clicks into place when set down on the ground. Easy to fold (and store) when not in use, the pack is built for your comfort — and their safety — on the trail.
KROST just unveiled its new SS23 collection, and pieces are dotted with all sorts of colorful mushroom prints. With everything from a mesh ‘Foraging Short’ ($115) to a tall Mushroom Zip Hoodie ($175), there’s a colorful staple for everyone. The new mushroom-centric designs drop to round out the brand’s existing Spring collection, which was first built around other eclectic styles like an impressionist print Puffer Jacket ($395) and the Tie Dye Restoration Tee ($75) — notably, 100 percent of the proceeds from this tee go to the Eden Reforestation Projects, with five percent of the total proceeds from the larger collection also benefiting the non-profit.
Diggs dropped its new Passenger Travel Carrier ($195), and it’s essentially a plussed up briefcase you can carry a small dog or cat in. Unlike pet carriers of the past, the streamlined case is small enough to fit under an airplane seat but discreet enough not to draw attention on the train. Most importantly, it’s also the first travel carrier designed for quick and clean waste management on the go. So if you have an accident prone pet (under 18 pounds), this may be the gear you need to hit the long road ahead.