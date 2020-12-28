Winnebago Has a Brand-New, Winter-Ready Off-Road Camper Van

Winnebago is known to most of us for massive, second-home-on-wheels-style RVs, but the brand is no stranger to the overlanding craze; recently, it branched out into the adventure market with the off-road-capable Revel camper van. #Vanlife is not optimal for families, though; so for those needing a little more space, Winnebago has now released the all-new Ekko motorhome.
The brand describes the Ekko as offering the efficiency of a Class B camper van with the capacity of a Class C motorhome. (They call it a "B+.") It uses an all-wheel-drive Ford Transit chassis, with a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 putting out 310 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque and a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The Ekko is not a bruising trail-monster, but it’s certainly capable of tackling some dirt. It has a heated pass-through gear garage to store bicycles, kayaks and other outdoor gear. Winnebago prepped it for winter camping, with all-season insulation on the roof, walls, floor and windows and a Truma heater and tankless water heater. If you want an extended off-grid stay, the Ekko has 455-watt solar panels, a 50-gallon freshwater tank and a 31-gallon fuel tank.
Winnebago
Amenities are ample, as well, with a full galley kitchen and refrigerator and a dry bath, depending on floor plan. You can also fit the Ekko with an optional pop-top roof. Sleeping capacity is four people.
The starting price for the Ekko is $163,622. That’s not cheap, and it’s nearly $60,000 more than Winnebago’s Class B Solis. However, it’s more than $20,000 less expensive than the Mercedes Sprinter 4x4-based Revel.
