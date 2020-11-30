Grab These Great Rooftop Tent Deals on Cyber Monday

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Take it from us: there are few better ways to go camping than in a rooftop tent. High above the world on top of your ride, there's no need to worry about intruding animals, rocky sleeping surfaces or groundbound cold seeping up; there's just you and the view, safe and sound between earth and sky. And if you want to take one of these home at a discount, you can do so right now as part of the broader Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales extravaganza.

As part of their Cyber Monday sales extravaganza, Backcountry is offering 15% off any and all full-price items in a first-time buyer's cart — including a wide variety of rooftop tents. Roofnest is also offering a Cyber Monday sale, in which you can save $250 on any tent — or $600 if you buy two.

Roofnest Sparrow roofnest.com SHOP NOW $2,895 $2,645 ($250 off) Roofnest's Sparrow has been redesigned for 2020 for more space, without compromising its ability to mount even to smaller cars. Roofnest Falcon roofnest.com SHOP NOW $3,395 $3,145 ($250 off) The Falcon is one of the sturdiest, most capable rooftop tents out there, but it's a bit pricey. So there's no better time to buy than now. READ OUR REVIEW HERE Roofnest Condor roofnest.com SHOP NOW $2,995 $2,745 ($250 off) Condors like to nest in high places. This tent lets you do the same — though its giant, expandable base and padded mattress means you'll be way more comfortable. Thule x Tepui Low-Pro 3 backcountry.com SHOP NOW $1,850 $1,573 ($227 off if first-time customer) A low-profile design that reduces drag when stowed, yet offers comfortable, waterproof sleeping quarters for up to three people when opened. Thule x Tepui Ruggedized Kukenam 3 backcountry.com SHOP NOW $2,300 $1,950 ($350 off if first-time customer) This tent is perfect for anyone planning on doing some overlanding, thanks to features like its 600D ripstop blend fabric and insulated base. Thule x Tepui Ruggedized Autana 3 + Annex backcountry.com SHOP NOW $2,750 $2,338 ($412 off if first-time customer) Go big with this off-road-ready, four-season, three-person tent that comes complete with an annex shelter for added space.

Considering these rooftop camping situations run well into four figures, this can work out to a nice savings. But act fast.

