Ford's Coolest Mustang Mach-E Just Got Even Quicker

The Performance Edition will have 480 horsepower, the same as the Mach-E GT and the combustion-powered Mustang Mach 1, but it will get a bump to 634 lb-ft of torque, which will help propel this Mach-E from 0-60 mph in a claimed 3.5 seconds. Ford is targeting an EPA range of 235 miles, 15 fewer than the Mach-E GT.
Ford is giving the Mach-E GT Performance Edition other upgrades, including MagneRide damping, 19-inch Brembo front brakes with red calipers, Pirelli summer tires and Ford Performance sculpted front seats. It will also get unique visual elements, such as ebony black 20-inch wheels and a carbonized grey grille.
Color options for Mach-E GT Performance Edition will be Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Grabber Blue Metallic, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver Metallic and Space White Metallic.
The Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will arrive along with the Mach-E GT in late summer 2021. Customers who already reserved a Mach-E GT can add the Performance Edition package when ordering goes live in spring 2021. You can reserve your Mach-E GT on Ford's website.
